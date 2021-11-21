| 3.1°C Dublin

For a long time Charles Haughey resisted the urgings of those in his inner circle that he should finish a secret relationship with the former ‘Sunday Independent’ columnist Terry Keane. ‘I simply could not do it,’ he said of ending their 27-year affair 

In January 1972 after a dinner of the Central Remedial Clinic board, Haughey met the journalist Terry Keane at the Club Elizabeth nightclub in Leeson Street. At that time Keane was the fashion editor of the Sunday Press, and Haughey was languishing in the purgatory that had followed the arms trial.

They began a 27-year affair which would end painfully. In early May 1999, at their regular lunch at the restaurant Le Coq Hardi, Haughey told Keane that he wanted to return various mementoes of their time together, including photographs and some correspondence. This upset her greatly as she felt she was being erased from of his life. It is more likely that Haughey was in fact putting his affairs in order.

