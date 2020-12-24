Charity warns more homeless people will die this Christmas if Government fails to act

A homeless charity is warning there will be further deaths of rough sleepers on the streets of Dublin over Christmas if the Government does not intervene.

Anthony Flynn, chief executive of Dublin-based charity, Inner City Helping Homeless (ICHH), criticised the Government’s response to the homeless crisis, saying Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien needed to take responsibility for rough sleepers dying on his watch.

The bodies of two men, both aged in their 40s, were found on the streets in Dublin city centre in November.

They were found within hours of each other.

One of the men was discovered in a tent on Leinster Lane off Nassau Street, while the other man was found dead at a house on Longford Street off Aungier Street.

He was living in long-term sheltered accommodation.

Mr Flynn said: “These deaths were preventable. We have reached out to the minister.

“We’re in constant contact with the Dublin Region Homeless Executive (DRHE) through the Lord Mayor’s forum that was set up a number of months ago to address the issue of homelessness in Dublin.

“We’re spending a hell of a lot of money, and we’re not getting the results that we need in terms of outcomes and exits within homeless services, and we can pat each other on the back as much as we want to about how much has been done but there’s still an awful lot to be done.

“The buck stops with the minister and the minister has to accept responsibility that there have been deaths on his watch.”

He said up to 60pc of the rough sleepers on the streets of Dublin did not have access to bed provision at present due to Covid-19 regulations because they were not from the area.

“We need to take responsibility in terms of those deaths, and I think that we can be doing a hell of a lot more,” he said.

“We need to be more responsive in how we roll out our services and that’s right across the board.”

Online Editors