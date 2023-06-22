Chaotic scenes as Micheál Martin interrupted by anti-NATO protestors at Government forum

A row broke out between the Foreign Affairs minister and demonstrators, a number of which were some minutes later removed by gardaí

There were chaotic scenes at the Government’s forum on neutrality as Tánaiste Micheál Martin’s opening address was disrupted by anti-NATO protestors.

Protestors holding a large “NATO wars millions dead” flag stood up and began talking as soon as the Tánaiste took to the stage to make his opening address.

The protest began as soon as Minister Martin began his opening address at the forum, which has been criticised by a number of left-wing politicians as well as President Michael D Higgins.

Mr Martin attempted several times to resume his speech but was unable to do so.

“You should be ashamed of yourself,” protestors heckled loudly.

They spoke about Afghanistan and accused a lecturer at the college of taking “blood money from a NATO fellow”.

“These forums are filled to the gills with propagandists for EU militarisation and closer alignment with NATO,” said one of the protestors.

They also hit out at Mr Martin calling himself a republican.

“Shame on you!”

Mr Martin then became visibly annoyed, telling protestors they were disrupting debate.

“The most undemocratic thing to do is to try and shut down debate and that’s what you’re trying to do,” he told the demonstrators.

“Your thing is, debate on your terms and on nobody else’s.”

Five protestors were then some time later taken away by gardaí.

He then continued his address.

However, interruptions continued even after the protestors were taken away, with a number of other audience members standing up during the speech and loudly criticising Mr Martin and the Irish government.

Chair of the forum Dame Louise Richardson had not started speaking after the Tanaiste when she was disrupted by a protestor who had stood up and loudly began criticising the forum.

An Rabharta Glas Councillor, formerly of the Green Party, Lorna Bogue also stood up during Dame Richardson’s opening address and criticised the forum.

She said there were no opposition politicians invited to the event.

This is despite Sinn Féin and Independent TDs and Senators being sat in the audience.

She was then escorted out of the theatre.