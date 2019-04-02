Changes to the Local Property Tax (LPT) that were due to be made this November have been deferred until 2021.

Changes to Property Tax 'deferred' for another year

Property tax rates have remained the same since 2013.

In 2016, the government took a decision to keep them at their current level until November 2019.

RTE News are reporting that any changes to this tax be deferred until 2021, and said the issue will be discussed by the Cabinet today.

It's understood this suggestion is contained in a series of recommendations from a Department of Finance review into the levy.

The reported decision comes several months after a number of Fine Gael TDs in South Dublin raised concerns about any potential increases.

However, criticism of the move has been swift.

The prospect of changes to LPT bring delayed for another year is a case of “kicking the can down the road”, Fianna Fáil has claimed.

There have been fears that the tax will increase significantly due to rising house prices if the way LPT is calculated is not changed.

The Department of Finance conducted a review of the LPT and if the recommendation to defer the changes is adopted, the LPT would not change until 2021.

Fianna Fáil’s Michael McGrath referred to the report and said that if changes are delayed it would be “a classic example for the government running scared” and “kicking the can down the road”.

The government have promised to find a way to ensure most households don't see a major increase to LPT

Last month Taoiseach moved to reassure people that there won't be large hikes in the tax.

He said: "There are different mechanisms and different options that we can use to make sure that the vast majority of people pay the same amount of property tax."

