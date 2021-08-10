Changes to global corporation tax regime could equate to €250 per Irish taxpayer per year, Paschal Donohoe says

WORLDWIDE changes to corporate tax will put a strain on the Exquequer of the order of €250 per taxpayer per year, Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe has indicated.

But that need not mean that individuals will be asked to find that much themselves, because the Government will continue borrowing and will reshape the contours of the budget - although Mr Donohoe would not say how today.

He and his party leader, Tánaiste Leo Varadkar, have already indicated that they believe personal taxes too high in Ireland for our two million self-employed and on PAYE, and would prefer to reduce tax rates if possible.

But Mr Donohoe said that they had helped protect the economy from the worst of the Covid crisis: “The highly progressive nature of the system, juxtaposed with the sector-specific nature of the Covid shock to the labour market, protected the income tax base to a substantial degree,” he said.

Income tax revenues for the State fell by only one per cent last year — but the Minister said new worldwide corporation tax rules, if adopted, would inflict a €500 annual hit to the economy over each f the next number of years.

The eventual impact could be of the order of a cumulative €2.5 billion blow to the economy from the corporate tax wallet as it stands now. Much however, remains to be agreed, including a timeframe for implementation. Mr Donohoe said the situation would become clearer in October at the next round of OECD talks.

What is certain however is that carbon taxes will continue to increase for consumers with Mr Donohoe confirming he will make steady progress towards a charge of €100 per tonne, although there will be marginal reliefs. He said this remained all the more urgent as a result of the IPCC UN report on the future of the planet in the fact of global warming.

Explaining the resilience of income tax last year and continuing in 2021 — where the end of July showed an accumulation 3pc ahead of forecast — Mr Donohoe said that most employees who lost their jobs in the Covid crisis “were either outside the tax net or their share of the overall collection was quite low.”

He added: “This has been absolutely essential in insulating the public finances from a more severe deterioration.

While the unprecedented level of Government support to the economy, and the decline in VAT and excise duty caused by the collapse in consumption in 2020, overall tax revenues have held up very well in the face of such a challenge.”

The income tax performance had also been driven by the success of our industrial strategy over many years, and this in turn had helped with our corporate tax performance, he said. On this latter front, he said: “We need to start planning now for the fall in corporate tax receipts, on which we are basing our plans across the coming years.

“We're now with assuming decline of nearly €2 billion per annum in corporation tax receipts as a result of changes that could take place with regard to global policy.”

Mr Donohoe said a tax report he received today “highlights in particular the risks that we could face due to a change in global economic performance and also due to changes in global tax policy.

“All that being said, the report overall does acknowledge that what we have seen are tax receipts that have been far more resilient as our economy and the country have dealt with Covid-19,” he said.

“We can see that moving into this year. We have total tax receipts for the end of July that stood at €35.2 billion, which is over 3pc ahead of where we expected to be at that point.”

The Government also now had in place a Commission of Taxation and Welfare. which would report before the summer next year, he stressed when asked about how the Government would adjust to meet expected falls in corporation tax.

Mr Donhoe said: “I would expect the Commission will give further impulse and make recommendations regarding what we can do to make our tax system even more resilient in the future.”