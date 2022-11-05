| 9.9°C Dublin

Change is coming, says Mary Lou – but what does that really mean?

Hugh O'Connell

As the Sinn Féin leader sets out her stall, Hugh O’Connell reflects on what the future might hold in store – for the party and its voters

Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald and vice-president Michelle O'Neill arrive for the ard fheis. Picture by PA Expand
Sinn Féin vice president Michelle O'Neill speaks at the party's ard fheis in Dublin. Picture by Damien Storan/PA Expand
Sinn Féin's Pearse Doherty at the ard fheis in Dublin. Picture by Damien Storan/PA Expand
An attendee looks at merchandise at the Sinn Féin ard fheis in the RDS in Dublin. Picture by Damien Storan/PA Expand
Sinn Féin TD Eoin Ó Broin at the ard fheis at the RDS in Dublin. Picture by Damien Storan/PA Expand
Sinn Fein leader Mary Lou McDonald and vice president Michelle O'Neill speak to the media at the RDS in Dublin. Picture by Damien Storan/PA Expand

When the controversy over the Ireland women’s football team singing ‘Up the Ra’ erupted last month, Seán MacBrádaigh was not happy.

From his home in Leitrim, Sinn Féin’s former director of communications criticised the “faux, manufactured outrage” over the exuberant rendition of the Wolfe Tones’ song Celtic Symphony after the team qualified for the World Cup.

