Change is coming, says Mary Lou – but what does that really mean?

When the controversy over the Ireland women’s football team singing ‘Up the Ra’ erupted last month, Seán MacBrádaigh was not happy.

From his home in Leitrim, Sinn Féin’s former director of communications criticised the “faux, manufactured outrage” over the exuberant rendition of the Wolfe Tones’ song Celtic Symphony after the team qualified for the World Cup.

“It is somewhat schizophrenic for the ‘permanently outraged’ to condemn the team for singing this song, while expecting them to stand for Amhrán na bhFiann, which contains far more explicit sentiments as regards the IRA,” he tweeted.

In another tweet he posted a Mean Girls ‘Shut up’ GIF at academic John O’Brennan, who criticised the song being sung — and described the Maynooth professor as “a complete melt” in a Twitter exchange with a Sinn Féin colleague.

“If I am on Twitter, that’s my own account, it’s not something to do with the party whatsoever. It won’t always marry with the party. I am not advocating that the party representatives go around saying ‘Up the Ra’. What I was focusing on was a manufactured outrage about something which is commonplace among people their age,” MacBrádaigh said this weekend.

Sinn Féin’s critics would describe MacBrádaigh as one of the party’s online army of Twitter trolls or ‘Shinnerbots’. But that would be unfair. He does not hide behind anonymity and is up front about who he is and what he does.

He has worked in a variety of roles for Sinn Féin over the years, including as a spokesperson for former leader Gerry Adams, and is currently involved in party development. He says his Twitter account has nothing to do with Sinn Féin.

“There is no way the party has the time, personnel or resources to direct people what to say on Twitter,” he added. “This thing about ‘Shinnerbots directed from HQ’... a lot of the accounts are not Sinn Féin members, I know that for a fact. Secondly, if identifiable Sinn Féin members are involved in doing stuff on social media, once it’s within guidelines, they are just individuals with Twitter accounts.”

MacBrádaigh argues that Twitter is full of political activists from all parties. The difference with Sinn Féin, he argues, is that its supporter base is made up of a younger demographic, who are more au fait with social media.

“That’s one factor that has led people to think or assume that Sinn Féin has some sort of army online, which is not the case,” he says.

​In recent weeks there have been plenty of stories for Sinn Féin activists and supporters to be exercised about online.

Some are critical of the focus on convicted criminal Jonathan Dowdall’s previous involvement with the party and with Mary Lou McDonald.

Then there was Shane Ross’s biography of the Sinn Féin leader, raising questions about the source of funding for her home renovation — a mortgage that is still being paid off, McDonald said yesterday.

Linked to that was the reignited controversy over McDonald suing RTÉ for defamation, which prompted coverage of the litigiousness of some Sinn Féin TDs.

Last weekend, the party moved to defuse controversy over the now-retracted remarks of Eoin Ó Broin about sacking the chief economist at the Department of Finance.

The party’s critics were quick to pile in with commentary about how this was a sinister and chilling portent of what would happen under a Sinn Féin regime.

Chris Donnelly, a former Sinn Féin election candidate and political commentator based in Northern Ireland, says the party’s “litigious side” is evidence of a residual sense that “many elements of the media have such an adversarial approach that it’s fair game for them to hit back when they’ve gone too far”.

Sinn Féin also has a tendency to ignore the media at times when it is under fire, reducing appearances by party representatives on the Leinster House plinth. Until yesterday at the RDS, McDonald had avoided holding any press conferences with reporters in Dublin since late September — an unusual departure for the self-proclaimed leader of the opposition.

“I suppose the way they [Sinn Féin] would look at it is why would they feed something that is ultimately potentially destructive,” Donnelly said.

“There might be elements of the media that are quite frustrated, but if they bide their time until Sinn Féin is in government, there will be plenty of opportunities.”

Ultimately, the minutiae of how Sinn Féin deals with the media is of little consequence to voters — or as MacBrádaigh more bluntly puts it: “It’s an obsession of political journalists and politicians and doesn’t make a whiff of a difference to voters out there.”

But even on more pertinent policy matters, there have been some missteps in recent months. Sinn Féin’s proposal to freeze energy bills at last year’s levels appears poorly thought out, given a similar policy blew up in the face of the ill-fated Truss administration in the UK.

Sinn Féin has no clear and consistent climate action policy — arguably a major gap, given the urgency of the crisis.

But the Government’s continued difficulties with housing plays into its hands —given it is a crisis overseen for over nearly a decade by Fine Gael, who were trying to fix a problem caused by Fianna Fáil, who now hold the keys to the Department of Housing. ​

It is telling that the ban on evictions and the new rent tax credit are two policies that were pushed by Sinn Féin for years.

​Next year, election preparations will intensify ahead of the 2024 local and European elections — but a senior party source said it plans to have most of its general election candidates in place by next summer.

In Clare, the party must find a new Dáil candidate after the fraught departure of Violet-Anne Wynne earlier this year. Wynne was a late addition to the ticket in 2020 after Noeleen Moran, who had run in 2016, was deselected a few months out from the poll. At the time, she criticised how Sinn Féin handled the matter. “It was just the lack of communication from headquarters,” she said last week. “If you’re taking this seriously and want to do your best, you need to get information and give it a proper crack.” Moran is open to running again, but said it is in the hands of the party’s election department.

Another possible candidate is councillor Donna McGettigan, a Belfast nativewhose family moved to Shannon in the 1970s after her grandfather was interned at Long Kesh.

She was co-opted onto Clare Co Council nearly three years ago, after the death of councillor Mike McKee. She says she’s focused on retaining the local authority seat in 2024, but said she would be willing to go forward as a Dáil candidate.

McGettigan enjoys her council work — but admits the “wages are awful” for what is a full-time job.

“The only problem with the wages is that people think we have a lot of money, they’re looking for sponsorship and they don’t realise you can’t,” she said.

Sinn Féin abandoned its policy of requiring elected representatives to take the average industrial wage several years ago — though the party has made a virtue of forgoing various pay increases given to TDs by public-sector pay deals. TDs and senators are still expected to donate up to €2,500 a year to the party, though the party insists it is not mandatory.

While it received over €70,000 in disclosed donations from its Oireachtas representatives last year, Sipo returns show over a dozen TDs did not give amounts that had to be publicly disclosed.

Eoin Ó Broin said he has not donated to the party for the last number of years, instead using a portion of his salary to sponsor local sports organisations and events.

David Cullinane said he donated €1,438 which, under Sipo rules, did not have to be disclosed. ​

At the RDS yesterday, McDonald spoke of the “real sense” of the potential for Sinn Féin to lead governments in the North and south. The theme of the gathering was “change”, which she claimed was “the common denominator all across the island”.

With a possible Assembly election in the offing, and both local and national polls due here before summer 2025, the next two years will dictate whether her appetite and that of her party membership for change is shared by the voters.​