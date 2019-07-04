THE chances of Ireland being hit by another recession are "100pc" the boss of the National Treasury Management Agency (NTMA) has warned.

Chances of Ireland being hit by another recession are '100pc' - NTMA boss warns

Chief Executive Conor O'Kelly also told the Dáil's public spending watchdog that "we're in the permanent contingency business in Ireland" given the more than €200bn scale of the national debt.

He also said; "that's what we believe is the most prudent thing to do."

Mr O'Kelly cited the Brexit, uncertainty in the Italian economy, and international tax changes as risks to the Irish economy.

But he warned the "chances of a recession in Ireland is 100pc", adding "we can't afford not to have contingencies in place".

Mr O'Kelly is this morning appearing before the Dáil's Public Accounts Committee (PAC) to discuss the NTMA's financial statements from 2018.

