Chairman ‘extremely disappointed’ that horse trainer Jim Bolger has turned down invite to discuss claims of doping

The chair of the Oireachtas Agriculture Committee has said he is “extremely disappointed” that horse racing trainer Jim Bolger has turned down an invite to discuss his claims of doping in the industry.

Fianna Fáil TD Jackie Cahill said his committee hoped Mr Bolger would inform a series of hearings they are holding on foot of claims the trainer made about the use of performance enhancing drugs in the Irish horseracing sector.

However, Mr Bolger turned down the invitation citing legal advice.

“As chairman of the Oireachtas Agriculture Committee I am extremely disappointed Mr Bolger decided against taking the opportunity to come before us to discuss the claims he has made publicly,” Mr Cahill told the Irish Independent.

“The Committee’s only objective was to give Mr Bolger a platform to outline the serious claims he has made and he would have been able to discuss his views with a certain amount of privilege at a committee hearing,” he added.

Mr Cahill said for the Committee to take a view on allegations of doping in horseracing it would have been “most valuable to have heard Mr Bolger’s contribution”.

Mr Bolger decision not to come before the committee comes after he told the Sunday Independent “there will be a Lance Armstrong in Irish racing”.

The 2000 Guineas-winning trainer also said: “They can rest assured I know who they are; like, if I had responsibility for rooting out cheats, I’d have them rooted out in six months.”

Mr Bolger’s comments have sent shockwaves through the industry and led to intense debate among his counterparts.

Horse Racing Ireland (HRI) and Irish Horseracing Regulatory Board (IHRB) have agreed to come before the committee to give their views on the use of banded substances in the industry and outline the steps they take to test for drug cheats.

The Irish Horserace Trainers Association (IRTA) and Department of Agriculture officials are also due to discuss doping allegation with the committee.

IRTA chief executive Michael Grassick has said he is not aware of any doping in Irish Horseracing. Prominent Irish horseracing trainer Jessica Harrington has also raised questions about Mr Bolger’s comments and asked where they are coming from.