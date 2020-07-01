Chair of the Seanad elected by FF after pulling names out of a hat

An internal Fianna Fáil vote for the €46,000 Seanad chair job was decided by pulling names out of a hat.

Kerry Senator Mark Daly was appointed to the position after a tense internal election which has caused unease among those who took part.

Mr Daly was competing against Cavan Senator Diarmuid Wilson and outgoing Seanad chair Denis O'Donovan. After the first count of votes Mr Daly had eight votes while both Mr O'Donovan and Mr Wilson each had six.

The second votes each candidate had were then counted which put Mr Wilson winning the internal election and he would then have been appointed as Cathaoirleach of the Seanad.

However, the counting method was queried by one of the candidates' representatives and it was decided Mr Wilson and Mr O'Donovan's names should be put in a hat and whoever was drawn out should have their second votes distributed to the remaining candidates.

Despite having won the previous vote, Mr Wilson's name was drawn from the hat and his votes were distributed equally to Mr Daly and Mr O'Donovan.

The final count meant Mr Daly won the election by 11 votes to nine and was elected Seanad chair. The position comes with a €46,019 salary top-up. Mr Daly will now earn €114,130 a year when his senator's salary is included.

Government Chief Whip and Fianna Fáil deputy leader Dara Calleary chaired the vote and each of the candidates had a teller at the count.

There is a dispute among Fianna Fáil senators over how the vote should have been counted.

There is also some debate over whether the name taken out of the hat should have had their votes distributed or whether it should have been the remaining senator's vote.

Mr Wilson's supporters were yesterday furious about how the vote was handled.

"You can't run two votes through two processes and then pick the result you like," a supporter said.

Mr Wilson did not respond to requests for comment.

Mr O'Donovan seconded Mr Daly's nomination to the position.

Fianna Fáil, Fine Gael and Green Party senators voted in favour of Mr Daly's appointment to the Seanad.

It was agreed during government formation talks that the Cathaoirleach of the Seanad would be rotated between Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael.

Fine Gael will appoint a senator to the role in 2022.

