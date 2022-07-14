Chair of An Bord Pleanála says planning body relies largely on trust to ensure board members disclose conflicts of interest

Labour TD Alan Kelly demanded to know why recommendations were not implemented. Photo: Gareth Chaney/Collins

The chair of An Bord Pleanála has said the scandal-hit planning body relies largely on trust to ensure board members disclose conflicts of interest in the cases they determine.

Dave Walsh said it was very difficult in circumstances where board members dealt with up to 700 cases a year each to know everything about their potential links with planning projects and the developers behind them.

He said there was a code of conduct under which they were meant to disclose any interests, but he conceded: “It does require trust and responsibility.”

Mr Walsh’s explanations about the inner workings of the board were heavily criticised at the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) where he was grilled on the investigations under way into alleged conflicts of interest by board members in planning decisions they made.

“I’m very unhappy with what I am hearing. It gives me no confidence that there is a system in place,” said Social Democrats TD Catherine Murphy.

Independent TD Verona Murphy added: “You have no checks and balances.”

An Bord Pleanála’s deputy chairman, Paul Hyde, resigned his post last week. He had stepped aside from his position in May after a series of media articles prompted Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien to appoint a senior counsel to carry out an investigation.

Mr Walsh is simultaneously leading an internal investigation and the Planning Regulator is also preparing a probe.

In an at-times heated PAC meeting, Mr Walsh was asked repeatedly why he did not heed warning signs that there were problems with oversight of the board.

He said he believed the board was generally in compliance with all codes of behaviour and he would not say more until he saw the outcomes of the various reviews.

At that point, if matters arose that needed addressing, he would attend to them.

Labour TD Alan Kelly demanded to know why the recommendations of an organisational review he ordered to be carried out, and which was completed in 2016, were not implemented.

Five of the recommendations related to how members were appointed to the board.

One of the recommendations highlighted the fact that the nominating bodies for the members were outdated.

It has since emerged that Mr Hyde was appointed by a community body that disbanded before he was nominated.

Mr Walsh said the recommendations required legislative change and were now being considered as part of a wider review into the planning laws which is being conducted by the Attorney General.

Deputy Verona Murphy said there was no transparency in the way the board did its business, with no minutes of meetings taken and scant information about decision-making put in the public domain.

“So do not clap yourself on the back, Mr Walsh. You have a body of work to do and you would want to start doing it,” she said.

Sinn Féin TDs Matt Carty and Brian Stanley questioned why it was not apparent that there was a serious anomaly in the way decisions were made in cases involving the erection of telecommunications masts.

On average, the board overruled the recommendation of the inspectors in about 10pc of planning cases but the overrule rate was as much as 90pc for masts.

Mr Walsh repeated that he would address any such issues if the reviews identified them.