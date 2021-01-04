‘Certainty is needed fast’ – five questions the Government must answer to ensure public’s faith in Covid-19 battle

CASES of Covid-19 are spiralling and the country is living under a renewed Level 5 lockdown. The Government will face growing pressure from a frightened public that is dealing with tough restrictions on everyday life. Here are five questions that those in charge need to answer to ensure they keep people on board in the fight against Covid-19.

Schools and childcare facilities were among the first places to be closed at the start of the pandemic last March when Covid-19 was a great unknown threat. They remained closed for the rest of the school year and alternative arrangements were made for the Leaving Cert.

Schools reopened in September and the Government – and Taoiseach Micheál Martin, in particular – have hung their hats on this achievement as proof of a successful policy in keeping a semblance of normal life going. Since then, we’ve been consistently told that schools are a safe environment and there is low transmission among children.

However, with Covid-19 cases surging to new heights in the third wave, many are questioning if schools and creches should remain open. Indications from Government are that if the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) says they should close, it will be done. But certainty is needed fast. There are hundreds of thousands of parents anxiously wondering if schools and childcare facilities will be open next week, or whether they will have to make alternative arrangements. And if the decision is taken to close schools and creches, parents will need some sense of how long this will last.

Is the surge in cases down to the new strain of the virus or the relaxing of restrictions over Christmas?

A new, highly transmissible strain of the virus, was blamed for a massive increase in cases in the UK before Christmas. It was not on the radar when the Government here decided to ease Covid-19 restrictions for the festive season and there have been suggestions that the unforeseen strain could be driving cases here.

So far, this appears not to be the case, but further data may be needed. Medical virologist Dr Cillian De Gascun has said that just 16 cases of the UK variant of Covid-19 were detected in Ireland up to December 29. But that’s out of just 169 cases. He said in recent days: “As a random, albeit small selection of cases primarily from the community, these data would suggest that the SARS CoV2 UK variant – at a proportion of [less than] 10pc – is not responsible for the recent significant and concerning increase in SARS CoV2 case numbers”.

Amid the political blame game over decisions taken before Christmas, the Government would argue that it was always expected that cases would rise after Christmas. However, nobody predicted it would be this fast. It would be useful for ministers to be able to put the rapid surge down to the new strain, but as yet the research doesn’t appear to support this.

The Government has been facing some hard questions about the decision to ease restrictions in December. This line of questioning will continue the longer the current surge and restrictions last.

Is the vaccine roll-out happening fast enough?

The obvious answer to this is no, of course not. In an ideal world, it would not take until August for the vast majority of the population to be inoculated. But there are constraints on supply and Ireland is committed to the EU’s strategy for the roll-out – including waiting longer than jurisdictions like the UK and US, which have been quicker to approve new vaccines.

People get frustrated at reports that thousands of vaccines have been delivered to Ireland but have not yet been administered. In recent days, the HSE has said that the aim is for 25,000 vaccinations to have been completed by the end of this week. Health Minister Stephen Donnelly said today that this target has been increased to around 35,000. It had taken delivery of 40,000 doses by last Friday, with just 1,800 injections given.

Under the plan for the roll-out, older people in nursing homes and healthcare staff are being prioritised, with 20,000 people to get the jab every week. All elderly nursing-home residents are expected to be vaccinated by mid-February.

The only vaccine currently available in Ireland is the Pfizer/BioNTech one, which requires two doses. The National Immunisation Advisory Committee (NIAC) is reportedly considering a proposal to increase the administration of the first dose and delay the second so that more people will begin the inoculation process earlier.

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar has suggested that the current Covid-19 restrictions should remain in place while the vulnerable and healthcare workers are vaccinated. This could mean that they extend into February. It’s a plan that will seem logical to many, but it relies on the vaccine roll-out proceeding smoothly and it’s crucial that a firm finish line is in place to keep the public on board.

Can the testing-and-tracing system cope?

There have been worrying indications of the strain Ireland’s testing-and-tracing system is under. Independent.ie reports today that the pressure is so great that the HSE may have to stop offering a Covid-19 test to everyone who has symptoms in the coming weeks.

Anyone with symptoms of the virus is still being referred for testing as of now, but the automatic testing of such people may have to be abandoned. The HSE has already stopped referring close contacts of confirmed cases for automatic testing as part of the effort to maintain effective turnaround times for testing and contact tracing. This is to prioritise people with symptoms and close contacts are still advised to restrict their movements for 14 days.

The current capacity for testing is around 25,000 per day. There have been delays in the reporting of confirmed cases as positive tests require validation before confirmation. Last Friday, Professor Philip Nolan from Nphet said that in excess of 9,000 cases would be reported following such delays. He insisted it does not affect case management or contact tracing. But it is an example of the system being under pressure.

As has been the case since the start of the pandemic, confidence in the testing-and-tracing system is important to reassure the public that the Government and health service are keeping the virus under control. This confidence is being undermined at the moment.

What is the future of pandemic financial supports?

More than 277,000 were being supported by the Pandemic Unemployment Payment (PUP) of up to €350 per week in the time leading up to Christmas. However, renewed Covid-19 restrictions have led to many businesses having to close their doors since then. That means the unemployment figure will have risen, with tens of thousands of people expected to be laid off.

The Government is to keep the PUP at its current rate until the end of March at least. But there is no certainty over what level of Covid-19 restrictions will be in place at that time and how many people will be able to return to work before then. The current restrictions have led to the closure of hospitality, non-essential retail and other businesses such as gyms and cinemas. The longer they continue, the more pressure there will be on the Government to outline the future of the PUP and financial supports for businesses.

Businesses forced to close last week are receiving a double payment for two weeks under the Covid Restrictions Support Scheme (CRSS). The Employment Wage Subsidy Scheme (EWSS) is also slated to last until the end of March and will be subject to review before then. Workers and businesses will want certainty on the future of such supports long before March 31.