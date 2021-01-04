| 4.8°C Dublin

‘Certainty is needed fast’ – five questions the Government must answer to ensure public’s faith in Covid-19 battle

The speed, or lack of it, of the vaccination roll-out is a cause of concern for many. Photo: Marc O'Sullivan Expand

Cormac McQuinn Twitter

CASES of Covid-19 are spiralling and the country is living under a renewed Level 5 lockdown. The Government will face growing pressure from a frightened public that is dealing with tough restrictions on everyday life. Here are five questions that those in charge need to answer to ensure they keep people on board in the fight against Covid-19.

Will schools and creches be closed and if so, for how long?

Schools and childcare facilities were among the first places to be closed at the start of the pandemic last March when Covid-19 was a great unknown threat. They remained closed for the rest of the school year and alternative arrangements were made for the Leaving Cert.

Schools reopened in September and the Government – and Taoiseach Micheál Martin, in particular – have hung their hats on this achievement as proof of a successful policy in keeping a semblance of normal life going. Since then, we’ve been consistently told that schools are a safe environment and there is low transmission among children.

