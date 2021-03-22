Central Bank sees green shoots of recovery

A mural in the window of a shop in Dublin city centre looks to better times ahead

The Central Bank sees a recovery of the economy in the second half of the year, followed by strong growth in domestic consumption next year.

The bank’s presentation to the Budgetary Oversight Committee on Tuesday echoes a broadly favourable assessment published recently by the Economic and Social Research Institute (ESRI).

It says Covid will remain the dominant determinant of the path of the economy this year and in 2022, with the resurgence in cases early in 2021 having dashed hopes of an early exit from the economic gloom.

It points out that the headline GDP figure of 3.4pc last year was boosted by strong export growth that was largely accounted for by a surge in pharmaceutical sales overseas and continued strength in the IT sector.

“This masked a decline in domestic demand which was among the most severe in the EU,” Mark Cassidy, director of economics at the Central Bank will say in his opening statement to TDs and senators.

Output declined in all other sectors of the ‘real’ economy with the largest falls seen in those businesses with a high dependence on face-to-face contact with customers, including the arts, hotels, bars and restaurants and high-street retailers.

Private consumption last year was down by 9pc compared with the previous year, with modified domestic demand down by 5.4pc, the Central Bank has determined.

But it says the impact of the pandemic is most felt in the labour market. The Covid-adjusted unemployment rate, which includes those availing of the pandemic unemployment payment (PUP), now stands at a rate of 24.8pc, or one worker in every four.

When the employment wage subsidy scheme (EWSS) is taken into account, supporting the earnings and employment of around 960,000 people, two in five workers (39.3pc) are in receipt of one form of income support or another.

The figures also show that younger and lower paid workers have been most affected.

Government supports have been “proportionate and appropriate” to the size of the shock to households and firms, even though unprecedented in scale, the Central Bank says, predicting a deficit of just under 9pc in 2021.

This is because some public health measures are likely to continue to be required for the rest of the year, or until the successful deployment of vaccines reaches a significant proportion of the population.

Assuming jabs for the many by the second half of the year, domestic economic activity should then begin to rebound, the Central Bank believes.

On this basis, GDP is projected to grow by 3.8pc, “although the recovery in the labour market is likely to lag somewhat until the broader economic recovery becomes more established.”

The outlook is described as “considerably uncertain” and contingent on key assumptions that Covid-19 will be effectively countered

“Looking ahead, a further pick-up is projected in 2022, with domestic demand forecast to grow by 3.6pc and GDP projected to grow by 4.6pc.”

People are also likely to spend their accumulated “precautionary savings” next year, which should support a strong recovery in consumption in 2022. A reduction in uncertainty would also allow investment to begin to recover next year.

Online Editors