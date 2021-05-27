Central Bank could monitor insurance companies to ensure savings are passed to customers

The Central Bank may monitor insurance companies — to make sure they are passing on savings to their customers.

The oversight idea was raised in the Dáil by Sinn Fein, and promptly deemed a good idea by Tánaiste Leo Varadkar.

A similar scheme exists in the UK, where reductions in personal injury awards have seen the reduced premiums as a result.

Read More

Read More

Ireland has just introduced new personal injury guidelines that will slash awards in court for road traffic injuries in particular.

New moves have also been taken on perjury — with exaggeration or outright faking of injuries, and even accidents, a notable feature of the insurance landscape in recent years.

Mr Varadkar said; “We should see premiums go down. We expect the insurance companies now to deliver.”

Pearse Doherty, Sinn Fein spokesman on Finance, said his party had supported the new guidelines “for one simple reason, that they will reduce the cost of claims and by so doing should reduce the cost of insurance for customers.”

But it would only happen if insurance companies passed on the savings from an expected fall in the level of awards for soft tissue injuries by half and in other cases by as much as 69pc, as predicted.

The insurance industry had made cast iron guarantees to the Finance Committee that they would reduce premiums, he said, and it could mean motor insurance premiums falling by 15pc and for business insurance by 20pc.

But he said the industry cannot and should not be trusted to deliver on its own.

In September, after a four year investigation, the Competition and Consumer Protection Commission found that the five biggest players in the Irish industry had engaged in price-fixing over a 21 month period, leading to higher prices for consumers.

Mr Doherty said the Dáil cannot provide the industry with huge savings “and then cross our fingers and hope that these savings will be passed on in full to customers.”

The State needed to ensure that savings will be passed on ‘euro for euro,’ he said.

The insurance industry should be required to submit information to the Central Bank each year to show the savings made as a result of the new guidelines, and how those savings have been passed on.

“By introducing this oversight, they will have nowhere left to hide,” he said.

Mr Varadkar surprised Mr Doherty by responding: “The point that you make is one worthy of consideration.

“It would be a matter for the Minister of Finance rather than for me, but certainly we'd be happy to give it consideration.

“On the face of it, it seems like a sound proposal, but we'd have to see the detail before I could say for sure.”

The Fine Gael leader added: “As awards have been reduced we now expect premiums should also be reduced.

“That's logical, and also the commitment that the industry made. We have the Perjury Bill now in place, that legislation will tackle false and exaggerated claims.

“The reason why we made these changes was so that insurance would become more available and more affordable for motorists and for homeowners.

“We expect the insurance industry to do what it's supposed to do.”

Minister of State Sean Fleming would be going to meet all the CEOs of the insurance companies individually to impress this on them, he suggested.

“And certainly, if we can use regulatory function of the Central Bank to monitor this and hold them to account, I think that's a very good suggestion.”

Read More