THE Cabinet meeting had been arranged to celebrate the minority government’s two year anniversary in office.

Celebratory Cabinet meeting for minority government's two year anniversary relocated due to cervical cancer scandal

However, due to recent developments in the cancer scandal it has been decided to relocate the meeting to Dublin.

The meeting will also now focus solely on the cervical cancer scandal sparked by a High Court case taken by terminally ill patient Vicky Phelan. An emotional radio interview this morning by Ms Phelan’s fellow cancer patient Emma Mhic Nhathúna increased public anger over the controversy

Meanwhile, a 2016 HSE memo detailing the agency’s knowledge of the pending controversy has heaped more pressure on the government. The Cabinet meeting was to be held in the Tyrone Guthrie Centre in Newbliss, Co. Monaghan.

Vicky Phelan who received incorrect smear test results in 2011 and was subsequently diagnosed with cervical cancer in 2014. Photo: Fergal Phillips

Before the meeting the Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and a number of Ministers were due to visit the Ulster Canal. A series of photocalls were planned and a major press conference to mark two years of the Government’s existence.

A Government spokesman said: "The Taoiseach and Minister for Health have been dealing with the cervical cancer matter throughout Thursday and will continue doing so on Friday. The Cabinet meeting is therefore taking place in Dublin in order to continue this work.”

