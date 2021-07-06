Ceann Comhairle warns TDs against mounting ‘disorderly attacks’ on him following Dáil row

The Ceann Comhairle has warned TDs against mounting “disorderly attacks” on him following a row over Dáil speaking time last week.

Seán Ó Fearghaíl has written to every member of the Dáil with a stern warning that only the chair can choose who speaks and when during debates and that, in effect, TDs will not be given leeway if they miss their speaking slots.

It follows a row with People Before Profit TD Richard Boyd-Barrett last Thursday during a debate on legislation to extend Covid support schemes.

“At a certain point when no other members were offering, I called on the Minister to make his concluding remarks. At that point, other members entered the chamber and effectively a debate ensued on my prerogative as Chair to call on the next speaker,” Mr Ó Fearghaíl wrote in his email to TDs on Tuesday.

“It is a fundamental principle of parliamentary debate that the choice of the next speaker rests with the Chair. In this regard, I draw the attention of members to Salient Ruling of the Chair No. 325, which states: ‘Protests concerning Chair's choice of speakers constitute [a] disorderly attack on Chair and will not be tolerated.’”

Last Thursday, Mr Boyd-Barrett was sitting downstairs in the Convention Centre waiting to speak when his slot came up 45 minutes earlier than expected after speakers for the Social Democrats, the Government and Sinn Féin failed to show.

During an ill-tempered back and forth the Ceann Comhairle suggested Mr Boyd-Barrett was not watching the debate carefully enough to ensure he was in the chamber when it was time to speak.

This prompted the Dún Laoghaire TD to insist: “I was watching it extremely carefully. Do not dare insult me like that. I was watching it very carefully.”

Mr Ó Fearghaíl eventually agreed to make an exception to allow Mr Boyd-Barrett and Independent TD Michael Collins to speak.

"It is extraordinary, having called on the Minister of State to respond, to have to ask him to resume his seat in order that we can go back to two Deputies. I will do it on this occasion, but I will not be doing it again,” he said.

In his email on Tuesday, Mr Ó Fearghaíl said TDs were responsible for ensuring they are in the chamber in sufficient time and that being on the speaking list does not confer a right on that member to speak.

He wrote that while he was aware that speaking slots are not being taken up and this created a risk of members missing their slot, Mr Ó Fearghaíl stressed that rules were “soundly based”.

“It would be unworkable that the business on the floor of the Dáil would be adapted to accommodate the arrival times of individual members,” he wrote.

While he said it was open to TDs to propose amending standing orders, the Ceann Comhairle added: “The Chair’s prerogatives in managing the debate cannot be undermined.”