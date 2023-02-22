CATHERINE Murphy and Róisín Shortall are to step down as co-leaders of the Social Democrats, the Irish Independent understands.

The two long-serving TDs are due to make a “significant announcement” at 3pm on Wednesday amid speculation about their futures.

It is unclear if they intend to step down immediately, set out their intention to do so in the coming months or in advance of the next election.

Ms Murphy, a TD for Kildare North since 2011, and Ms Shortall, a TD for Dublin North West since 1992 and former Labour Party junior minister, founded the Social Democrats in 2015 along with Stephen Donnelly, who later quit the party and joined Fianna Fáil.

The Social Democrats won three seats at the 2016 general election but doubled that number to six at the last general election with the election of first-time TDs Gary Gannon, Jennifer Whitmore, Cian O’Callaghan and Holly Cairns.

Ms Murphy and Ms Shortall have previously resisted calls from party members to step down and facilitate a leadership contest in the party.

Last year ahead of the party’s annual conference, the co-leaders said they intended to lead the Social Democrats into the next general election.

Ms Cairns is likely to be seen as the main contender to succeed them as party leader but Mr Gannon may also come into contention.