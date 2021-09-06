Catherine Murphy and Róisín Shortall intend to lead the Social Democrats into the next election

Social Democrats “think in”. The Social Democrats held a pre-Dáil meeting at the Communications Workers Union, on the North Circular Road, today Monday, September 6. Pictured Co-leaders Catherine Murphy TD and Roisin Shorthall TD. Pic Paul Sharp/SHARPPIX

Social Democrats co-leaders Catherine Murphy and Róisín Shortall have said that it is their intention to lead the party into the next general election.

At the party’s think-in, the leaders also hit out at Labour, saying that the party sold its soul to go into Government previously.

There were calls for a leadership contest last month when a letter calling for a contest was drafted within the party.

The letter was not sent to the national executive following the resignation of the party’s general secretary, which was unrelated to the calls for leadership.

However, party rebels maintain that they may still call for a leadership in the coming months.

Speaking at the party’s think-in in north Dublin today, Deputy Murphy said that it is the “plan” that she and current co-leader Deputy Shortall would lead the party into the next election.

She also said that the party “consolidated” following the calls for a leadership contest.

“There was very little support for that in the party and if anything it has consolidated things,” she said.

The Kildare TD added that the young membership of the party expect that “things can be done faster” than they actually can.

“People are entitled to their opinion, we’re not afraid of people expressing their opinion, we need to give them the avenues to express that opinion if there are things they would like done quicker,” she said.

“We have a very youthful membership and sometimes, the expectation is that things can be done faster than in fact they can be.

“I think Covid has been a barrier to being able to do things.”

Ms Murphy said that the party had a “process” after the 2020 general election and that party’s TDs put a proposal that that the current co-leaders would continue to lead the party for the next five years.

“That was sent to the national executive, who unanimously agreed with that and that is for a period of five years, it’s certainly for a period beyond the general election,” she said.

Despite calls for the Social Democrats to join Labour, this was rebutted by the leaders.

Deputy Murphy said that Labour “sold their soul” to go into Government and that people do not trust Labour.

“There’s an issue of trust within the public. I know you have to compromise to go into Government, but you don’t sell your soul.

“I think there are issues of culture,” she added.

“We’re a very open party and people have gravitated to us.”

Deputy Shortall added that it is not an issue of “being in Government for its own sake”.

“I think there was an issue with Labour the last time that they didn’t know why they wanted to go into Government,” she said.

She said that if the Social Democrats were to go and form a Government, they would talk to “all parties”.

The party said that its major priorities continue to be housing, health and climate change.

The party wants to keep on the additional €4bn for the health service for Covid to be retained in next year’s budget.