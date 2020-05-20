Catherine Martin will give 'serious consideration' to Green Party leadership but only after government talks

Catherine Martin has said she will give “serious consideration” to contest the Green Party leadership – but only after government formation talks have concluded.

In a statement, Ms Martin thanked Green Party members who asked her to “step up” and seek to succeed Eamon Ryan as leader.

She said members are the “lifeblood and democratic heart” of the party and because of their support she will consider running for the leadership.

However, Ms Martin said her focus remains on “crucial government formation talks”. “In the event of a leadership contest arising, I believe it is important that the government formation talks fully conclude uninterrupted and that any leadership campaign happens subsequently,” she said.

“In the meantime, I will continue to give my all to leading these negotiations while also listening to our membership about the future direction of our party and my role in it,” she added.

The Green Party deputy leader’s comments came after a group of councillors wrote to her asking her to put her name forward for the leadership.

Nominations for the leadership opened today and will close on June 7.

The election count for the contest will take place on July 23. A candidate must secure 50 nominations from paid-up party members to contest the internal party election.

Online Editors