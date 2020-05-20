Catherine Martin under pressure to challenge Eamon Ryan for Green leadership

Green Party deputy leader Catherine Martin is coming under pressure to challenge Eamon Ryan's leadership.

Four Green councillors wrote to Ms Martin asking her to put her name forward for a forthcoming leadership contest.

Under the party's constitution the Greens are required to hold a leadership contest after each general election.

The Cork-based councillors said the party needs a new leader who will "fight for all of our futures".

"The coming leadership election will be set against the backdrop of the negotiations for a programme for government, and regardless of the outcome of these talks, we will need a leader who we trust to do the right thing for the country and the party," the councillors said.

The four councillors are Lorna Bogue, Colette Finn, Oliver Moran and Liam Quaide.

"As you know, the party will soon open nominations for the position of party leader. While we hesitate to ask you to take on an additional role at this time, we believe you are the right person to lead the Green Party into the new decade," they wrote.

"In February Ireland voted for change. We believe, with your style of leadership, your convictions, and your work ethic, that you are the right person to lead the Green Party," they added

Speaking on RTE's Morning Ireland, Mr Moran said Mr Ryan did an "absolutely amazing job" over the last ten years but said the party is "now in an entirely different place". He said Ms Martin "resonates" with young people and can "connect" with rural Ireland as she grew up in Monaghan.

