Catherine Martin to face Oireachtas committee over handling of RTÉ pay scandal; TD claims Minister ‘hasn’t been seen since July’

Media Minister Catherin Martin is to be called before the Oireachtas Media Committee amid on going concerns about how she is handling the RTÉ pay scandal.

Committee members have agreed to ask the Green Party deputy leader to come before them at the “soonest possible opportunity” to discuss the long running controversy.

A number of committee members raised concerns at a private meeting about Ms Martin’s “lack of visibility” since the Dáil recess despite a series of key developments in the fiasco which ended with RTÉ parting ways with Ryan Tubridy.

Members also want Ms Martin to publish a technical group report she received on future funding models for the public service broadcaster which she has refused to publish for months.

They also want to hear the minister’s plans for addressing RTÉ’s funding problems which she has yet to produce.

“She’s had ample time to come up with some solutions at this point and I think it’s time she came before the committee,” a TD said.

Another TD said: “She hasn’t been seen since July and no one seems to know where she is.”

However, Oireachtas Media Committee Niamh Smyth confirmed there was “certainly strong support” for the minister to come before the committee and produce the report from her technical group.

“There’s a strong sense from committee members that we can’t be in denial about the challenges facing RTÉ and the Government will have to step in,” she said.

“The committee is trying to be proactive in supporting the minister and giving her a platform to outline what her technical group has come up with and how it might be implemented,” Ms Smyth said.

The committee met on Tuesday morning to discuss the fall out from last week’s publication of a second Grant Thornton audit of payments by RTÉ to Ryan Tubridy.

The cross-party committee agreed to ask the entire RTÉ board to come before them to discuss the latest report. Members are especially interested in speaking to the board’s deputy chair Ian Kehoe who could have deputised for chair Moya Doherty at key meetings.

Ms Smyth said the meeting will be a “golden opportunity” for the board to instil confidence in their work and show they have “closed the gaps” of bad corporate governance that have emerged since the controversy emerged.

The committee are also hoping to speak to RTÉ Director General Kevin Bakhurst to discuss the future of the broadcaster in the aftermath of the pay scandal.

They are also seeking to speak to a senior member of RTÉ’s human resources department and a relevant member of the finance department to discuss the Grant Thornton audit of Mr Tubridy’s pay.

The committee will also ask Mr Bakhurst to fast-track the delivery of key documents members want to review before a meeting they plan to hold with him and the board on September 13.

Mr Bakhurst originally said he would produce all the documentation they need by September 15 but the committee are now seeking the information by September 8 at the latest.