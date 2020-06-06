Catherine Martin to challenge Eamon Ryan for Green Party leadership even though she admits timing is 'less than ideal'

GREEN Party deputy leader Catherine Martin has confirmed to party members that she will stand against Eamon Ryan in a leadership contest.

As talks to form a government enter what she described as "a critically important phase" this weekend, Ms Martin has written to members who put her name forward for the forthcoming Green Party leadership election to confirm she is accepting their nomination.

In an email, she admitted the timing of the election is "less than ideal" but noted the circumstances are beyond her control. Green Party rules stipulate a leadership election must happen within six months of an election. Nominations close on Sunday ahead of an expected election in the third week of July.

Ms Martin is understood to have been nominated by over 200 members - four times the number needed to secure a nomination. According to one party source, she has double the number of nominations that Mr Ryan has.

Ms Martin said she will refrain from campaigning until programme for government negotiations with Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael conclude and any draft programme for government is voted on by members.

The three parties are attempting to broker a deal in the coming days before putting it to their respective memberships. Any deal must be backed by two-thirds of Green members for the party to enter government.

In her email, Ms Martin wrote: "Our party has always cherished its inherent democratic structures and whilst it goes without saying that the timing of this election is less than ideal, the circumstances are beyond our control.

"Hence, in light of these government negotiations (which are entering a critically important phase), I will not engage in any election canvassing and campaigning whatsoever, nor will I do any media in respect of the leadership contest until such time as the crucial Programme for Government negotiations have concluded uninterrupted and our members have considered and voted on any deal which may arise.

"Once this comes to a full conclusion, I look forward to sharing with you my vision for our Party. I relish engaging in a deep, vibrant and enthusiastic conversation with all Green Party members about the future of the Party and how we can best serve the people of Ireland and safeguard our planet."

