Catherine Martin says she hopes 'some good' can come from Eamon Ryan’s n-word gaffe

﻿GREEN Party deputy leader Catherine Martin has said she hopes “some good” can come from Eamon Ryan’s n-word gaffe.

Ms Martin has challenged Mr Ryan for the Green Party’s leadership, though she says she won’t be campaigning until after government formation talks with Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael have concluded.

He is leading the Green Party’s negotiating team.

Mr Ryan landed in hot water and was heavily criticised by some members of his own party for the blunder in the Dáil on Thursday while he was making an anti-racism speech.

The controversy came after he told the Dáil: “In the newspaper today there was a young Irish man Sean Gallen giving his experience of being ‘othered’, from the age of six being given that name: ‘You n*****’.”

Mr Ryan later apologised on Twitter: “In quoting from an article I read this morning, I repeated a racial slur, and I was completely wrong to do so. I want to apologise for any hurt caused. I know this particular word should never be used.”

Some supporters of Ms Martin in the leadership race publicly condemned him, saying it underlined the need for a change of leader. Mr Ryan was defended by others in the Greens as well as politicians from Fine Gael, Fianna Fáil and Sinn Féin who rejected any suggestions he is racist.

This evening Ms Martin posted on Twitter: “I was in negotiations until 12.30am last night and in talks again today but wanted to take the time to address Eamon Ryan’s comments.

“Eamon is a thoroughly decent man who realises he made a mistake.

“He has apologised and will learn from it. I've been in touch to offer my support.”

Ms Martin added: “My focus remains on the ongoing Programme for Government negotiations, which will continue over the weekend.”

She also said: “I hope some good can come out of Eamon’s genuine mistake and we can all have a real and honest conversation amongst ourselves as a diverse nation about people's lived experiences.

“We have a lot of listening to do.”

Online Editors