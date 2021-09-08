Catherine Martin ‘disappointed’ at her party’s failure to sanction TD Brian Leddin over WhatsApp comments about councillor

The deputy leader of the Green Party has said she is "disappointed" about the failure to discipline a TD involved in a row over misogynistic comments.

Brian Leddin has apologised for comments he made in a party WhatsApp group about independent Limerick councillor Elisa O'Donovan, in which he called her "unhinged" and said she "craved fame".

Further derogatory comments were made by others in the group, which Mr Leddin has acknowledged he should have objected to.

He went before a meeting of the party's executive committee last week, which noted his apology and decided he would not be sanctioned.

Culture Minister Catherine Martin, the party's deputy leader, said the comments contained in the WhatsApp group were "repulsive, demeaning, misogynistic".

She added: "It's just really disgusting. I know there was a meeting of the executive committee of the party last week.

"To me, it's not just the language used. I believe silence is an enabler.

"I've said that to the leadership and I've said it to Brian himself.

"My thoughts on the day that that was revealed, I spoke to the leadership of the party, to the management committee, and to Brian.

"That executive committee met last week. I was unavoidably absent because of Government business but they issued a statement.

"I've made it known, and I've conveyed my disappointment with the statement that was issued.

"I'm disappointed that there seems to be a lack of, in my opinion, a lack of understanding of the hurt caused to the women who are the target of this."

Ms Martin said there are ongoing issues with how women are treated in public life.

She said she had relayed to the Green Party's national committee the perception of a "trivialisation of this hurt to women".

She said that while she will respect the decision taken by the executive committee, she expects the issue to be raised at the party think-in next week.

Mr Leddin, who chairs the Oireachtas Environment and Climate Action Committee, acknowledged that some of the language in the WhatsApp group had been "inappropriate" and said that he had apologised to Ms O'Donovan for a comment he had made about her.

Mr Leddin also said he had since left the WhatsApp group.

A demonstration was held outside Green Party headquarters in Dublin on Friday to protest against the response.