Catherine Martin backs deal but her husband abstains on vote

Green Party deputy leader Catherine Martin has voted in favour of the programme for government being put to her party’s membership.

However, her husband Francis Noel Duffy was among a group of party members who abstained on the vote.

Mr Duffy, who is TD for Dublin South West, along with Dublin Central’s Neasa Hourigan and Dublin South Central’s Patrick Costello abstained on a vote on whether the programme for government should be voted on by the party’s membership.

Ms Martin, who was the Greens lead negotiator during the talks, told the meeting that her team fought hard for the deal. She said it was not a perfect deal but said she supported putting it to a vote of the membership.

In a statement released after the meeting, the party said: “The TDs took a decision to accept the Programme for Government by 9 votes in favour with 3 abstentions.

“Indicative votes were also taken of the Green Party Senators, MEPs and one MLA.

“The group, including indicative votes, recorded 13 votes in favour and four abstentions.

“The Programme for Government will now be referred to the party membership for ratification.

“Members who register for an online Special Convention or who apply for an absentee ballot will now have to the opportunity to vote on the Programme for Government. Members will receive information shortly from the Green Party Head Office on how to register online for the Special Convention or apply for a vote.

“The membership of the Green Party will now have the chance to vote on the deal and each member’s vote will have the same weight as any TD, Senator, MEP or MLA,” it added.

Ms Martin this evening spoke publicly about the deal for the first time.

She issued a statement saying there was never going to be "outright winners" in the government talks and she's satisfied the deal negotiated was the "best achievable and that it includes some worthwhile and transformative policies."

She said that if the Green Party does enter government "our overriding concern will be with verifiable implementation of our policies."

Ms Martin said: "We are in the midst of a period of immense and unprecedented challenge. We face a seismic economic setback the like of which has never been experienced before. We need to work together for our country.

"The national health emergency continues to cause loss, untold heartbreak and suffering. Our country needs stability and political certainty.

"There were never going to be, nor could there have been, outright winners in these negotiations and clearly we did not get everything we sought. I am however satisfied that the deal negotiated was the best achievable and that it includes some worthwhile and transformative policies.

"If the Green Party enters government, our overriding concern will be with verifiable implementation of our policies.

"No member of the Green Party would wish to belong to a government that’s not enthusiastically and realistically delivering a green agenda.

"It is vital to ensure that our party’s independence and core values are never undermined or weakened by participation in government."

She added: "I look forward to discussing the Programme for Government in more detail with our members over the coming days."

Fianna Fáil passed the government formation deal with very little dissent.

John McGuiness - who has been sceptical of going into government with Fine Gael - was said to have stopped short of saying whether or not he supported the deal.

He's understood to have argued that any government should be left-leaning and avoid being dominated by the "culture" of Fine Gael.

Éamon Ó Cuív also raised concerns but one source at the meeting described his and Mr McGuinness's contributions as having "no bite".

Dublin South-West TD John Lahart was said to be clear that the coalition arrangement wasn't his preferred option.

He previously publicly argued for a national unity government.

Sources said Mr Lahart told the meeting the Programme for Government was an impressive document and he wished Micheál Martin well but he warned that "leaving the Oppositon benches to Sinn Féin would come back to bite us".

Mr Lahart was concerned at proposals in the document surrounding Strategic Housing Developments - which Fianna Fáil had previously criticised and the lack of a feasibility study for Metro South - which had been in the party's manifesto.

Fine Gael's meeting was broadly supportive of going into government.

Rural Development Minister Michael Ring was a notable exception.

He hit out at Fianna Fáil and the Greens pointing out that the last time Micheál Martin, Dara Calleary and Eamon Ryan were in power saw the last economic crash and the Troika coming to Ireland.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar urged party members to vote for the deal as "the right thing to do for the country".

He said the proposed coalition had a mandate of more than 50pc, would have a strong majority and a very good chance of lasting until spring 2025.

He said it would allow Fine Gael to protect the good work already done and provide an opportunity to build on it.

