Catherine Martin asks householders to consider RTÉ staff ‘who feel betrayed’ when deciding whether to pay licence fee

Minister Catherine Martin speaking to the media after her meeting with incoming RTÉ director general Kevin Bakhurst , RTÉ chair Siún Ní Raghallaigh and and interim deputy director general Adrian Lynch. (Pic Gareth Chaney/Collins Photos)

Media Minister Catherine Martin has said she will consider whether RTÉ should be given a taxpayer-funded bailout in Budget negotiations if the embattled public broadcaster suffers significant revenue losses in the wake of the current controversy.

The Green Party deputy leader said she was “not going to advise anyone” to pay their television licence but asked viewers to consider the RTÉ staff who “feel betrayed” by the three week long scandal.

“I'd say to the public we can never forget the value of public service broadcasting and its role in democracy and society,” she added.

She said she was concerned about anecdotal evidence that the public may start refusing to pay their licence fee due to the RTÉ spending controversy.

Asked if she would be willing to bailout the broadcaster if they lose income, Ms Martin said: “As you know the ultimate decision on the funding model has has been paused.”

However she added: “I was in high-level discussions with other cabinet ministers before this issue arose and I will look at it in the Budget negotiations and I will consider what is needed at that time.”

The minister said the “extravagance” of the spending by the RTÉ commercial department needs to be addressed and said she had been assured by the incoming Director General Kevin Bakhurst that it will be reformed.

Ms Martin said she “acted decisively” during the controversy despite knowing there was an issue with RTÉ’s finances since March and only meeting with the board and executive in recent weeks.

“This is an issue of such magnitude that I do believe that speed would be the enemy of the good,” she said

“I have taken time to be cautious and in the last two two weeks and put in place unprecedented measures,” she added.

She confirmed she knew there was an issue since March and revealed her officials were in contact with the board over the last three months before the details of the pay scandal emerged.

Ms Martin said Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and Tánaiste Micheál Martin both “expressed satisfaction” with how she has handled the controversy.