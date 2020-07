INDEPENDENT TD Catherine Connolly has been elected as the Dáil's Leas Cheann Comhairle in a shock result that saw the government candidate defeated.

Ms Connolly beat Fine Gael candidate Fergus O'Dowd by a narrow 77 votes to 74 in the secret ballot of TDs.

The Galway West TD will be the first woman to hold the prestigious role.

The result means that some government TDs either didn't vote or cast their ballot in support of Ms Connolly.

