Cash sales to friends will be allowed under new plan to end turf war

Last week Energy Minister Eamon Ryan revealed that sales of turf on the internet will be banned under the revised proposals.

Turf can still be supplied to family, neighbours and friends, even for money, as well as being used at home.

Coalition leaders believe they have solved a simmering turf war in rural Ireland – by protecting traditional rights in full, including sales for cash to neighbours and friends.

Under proposals involving a Green Party climbdown on its previous position, people with entitlement to cut turf can do what they like with it afterwards.

Turf can be supplied to family, neighbours and friends, even for money, as well as being cut and used at home.

But there can be no sale of turf at any retail outlet, no matter how small, and no marketing or disposal of it online.

Streamlined new regulations drop a controversial former proposal that turf transactions would be allowed in communities of 500 people or fewer.

Advisers now accept that such an idea would cause local strife in rural heartlands and prove difficult to police.

Instead, regulations will treat people handling turf as individuals – while targeting any commercial exploitation of turf.

Tough penalties will apply to producers and outlets offering an open market in turf, as opposed to the gifting or disposal of even many sods by individuals with pre-existing turbary rights, which will continue to be “fully respected” in future.

Green Party officials hope and trust that the plan will defuse the issue as a hot political topic by making it clear that only the commercial sale of turf is being targeted.

More importantly, it will be stressed that the aim of preventing turf sales at convenience shops and filling stations is necessary in order to prevent the sale of smoky coal in particular – which is ruining the air quality in towns and villages across the country.

Clamping down on smoky coal also hits turf, because it is also a smoky fuel.

But only commercial exploitation and profit-driven mass sales of turf will be curbed by new regulations to be signed into law in the autumn.

Last week, Energy Minister Eamon Ryan revealed that sales of turf on the internet would be banned under the revised proposals.

The main effect of the proposed Solid Fuel Regulations will be to bring an end to the sale of smoky coal, which is the main contributor to air pollution in Ireland.

There will be no effect on the cutting or burning of turf by those with turbary rights. They will continue to be able to gift and to sell turf as before, through traditional channels.

The key change is to the commercial sale of turf. It will no longer be possible to sell turf from retail premises (such as shops, petrol stations or fuel depots).

It will also no longer be possible to sell turf online or through traditional media channels, such as newspapers.

Government sources have stressed that the measures are first and foremost a public health measure rather than aimed at cutting carbon emissions. Burning smoky solid fuels is a major contributor to air pollution, which causes up to 1,400 deaths every year in Ireland.

It is understood that restricting the commercial sale of turf was never the Government’s primary aim. However, coal companies had threatened to sue the Government if it banned smoky coal without restricting other fuels such as turf and wet wood.

The Irish Independent understands that the three Coalition leaders engaged keenly on the solid fuel regulations – but some technical details remain to be finalised. Nonetheless it is expected to be the subject of a formal Cabinet decision very soon.

Sources last night said that it was previously agreed that the proposed solution would go before the parliamentary parties of the Coalition before going to Cabinet.

This is expected to happen this week before ministers meet again next week for sign-off.