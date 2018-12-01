Casey 'delighted' to get radio role with Newstalk

Presidential runner-up Peter Casey is set to take part in a new radio series for Newstalk - but will not have his own show.

The businessman became the most talked-about candidate during the presidential election after expressing controversial views on the Travelling community.

He is now expected to team up with the broadcaster on a number of 'one-off' pieces.

Speculation that he would replace George Hook, who retired from the station last week, have been dismissed. Hook had been presenting a weekend slot.

"Peter Casey will not present his own show on Newstalk nor host a regular slot," a spokesperson for Newstalk said.

"I'm delighted to be teaming up with Newstalk. More details on what I'm doing will be revealed soon," Mr Casey told the Irish Independent.

He was bottom of all the polls before taking part in Independent.ie's political podcast 'The Floating Voter'.

During the recording, he said Travellers should not be considered an ethnic minority. As controversy raged, he doubled down and went on to complain about Ireland turning into a welfare state.

His comments dominated public debate during the final days of the election campaign in October, resulting in him receiving more than 340,000 votes.

While Michael D Higgins was clear winner on 55pc, Mr Casey got 23pc. Sean Gallagher, in third place, achieved just 6pc. Mr Casey was previously an investor RTÉ's 'Dragons' Den'.

Irish Independent