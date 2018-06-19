Carol Nolan quits Sinn Fein after she opposed party's policy on abortion
CAROL Nolan has quit Sinn Féin after she opposed the party's policy on abortion.
Offaly TD Ms Nolan had been suspended from the party for three months after she voted against the holding of the abortion referendum.
Sinn Féin's policy was to support repealing the Eighth Amendment.
Ms Nolan has today handed in her resignation.
