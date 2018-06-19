News Politics

Tuesday 19 June 2018

Carol Nolan quits Sinn Fein after she opposed party's policy on abortion

Sinn Féin's Carol Nolan
Sinn Féin's Carol Nolan
Cormac McQuinn

Cormac McQuinn

CAROL Nolan has quit Sinn Féin after she opposed the party's policy on abortion.

Offaly TD Ms Nolan had been suspended from the party for three months after she voted against the holding of the abortion referendum.

Sinn Féin's policy was to support repealing the Eighth Amendment.

Ms Nolan has today handed in her resignation.

More to follow...

Online Editors

Related Content

Today's news headlines, directly to your inbox every morning.

Also in this section