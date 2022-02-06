Carbon tax rise will go ahead, Taoiseach Micheál Martin says as cost-of-living measures to be unveiled this week

A PACKAGE of inflation-relief measures will be announced by the end of the week, the Taoiseach has said.

But Micheál Martin admitted the remedies may take time to flow to people, as with the electricity rebate, promised late last year and due to come off bills next month.

And he has insisted that the carbon tax increase on fuels from the first of May will go ahead.

“That will go ahead — but that's about 2.5 cents per litre. The price has already gone up to 32 cents,” Mr Martin said on This Week on RTÉ Radio1.

“The overwhelming cause of price increase in fuel and energy is international,” he said, emphasis that “climate change is a pressing reality.”

Sinn Féin has called for the planned increase to be postponed due to the sudden and dramatic rise in inflation.

But Mr Martin said: “We have to try and avoid short term-ism in terms of climate change policy.”

The Taoiseach said he would not give specifics of the inflation relief package ahead of meetings this week, but he did reference “health charges and transport charges,” as fresh areas where relief might be brought to the public.

And he said social welfare options would certainly be pursued — while emphasising that it was nor intended to bring in a mini-Budget or anything like it.

This week, the Government will be announcing a major retrofitting programme, which ultimately would reduce the cost of household fuel bills by €400-€500 a year, he said.

The grants would be “very extensive an,” and the Government will be directly retrofitting social houses, he said. “The funding to enable us to do that comes from the carbon tax,” he said.

“We can’t keep postponing measures that are necessary to tackle climate change. We can’t let that go off the agenda either.”

Mr Martin said there was now advice that the inflation surge “could be medium term” in duration, rather than short-lived, as thought last year.

“So we want to take action, on top of what was done in the Budget. There’s a range of measures that we're going to examine. We do want to look after people who are hardest hit by the increase in home heating in terms of fuel, and in the basic necessities of life.”

The focus would be on “people on low incomes in particular,” he said, and the Government would target measures to help people who are most suffering from the increase in prices.

The Cabinet also appreciated the need for speed, “because we understand that people are suffering from the impact of inflation right now,” he said.

“We want to move with some degree of speed and efficiency in terms of alleviating the impact of inflation on people,” Mr Martin said.

“That's the primary purpose of these measures. We will be looking at a range of charges that impact on people particularly, from health charges to transport charges and so on.”

The Government is also expected to increase the energy rebate, and to increase entitlements on the fuel allowance.

On the latter, Mr Martin said it would examine both increasing the fuel allowance season and whether the allowance can be linked to fuel themselves, so that they would not be eroded by inflation.

“We want to see what we can do quickly to alleviate the pressure that's out there on families who are hard pressed, the Taoiseach said.

Separately, a Government minister has said measures to ease the huge rise in the cost of living will include the “squeezed middle”.

The package being put together by ministers will help “not just those who are on lower incomes who spend a large part of their disposable income on fuel on heating, but it will also help those who are working — people who are not eligible for State supports, for social welfare supports”.

It will “encompass them as well,” and put money back in their pockets, Hildegarde Naughton, minister of state at the Department of Transport, told The Week in Politics programme on RTÉ television today.

But Louise O’Reilly, Sinn Féin spokeswoman in employment and enterprise, called on the Government to pause carbon tax rises due to come into effect on May 1.

The Cabinet economic subcommittee meets this week, with Dublin now the third most expensive city in the EU in which to live.

The energy rebate of €113 is expected to be extended, with an increase in the fuel allowance, along with other measures.

Ministers across Government “are looking at a range of measures that could be brought in to help support people, not just those on lower incomes, but those in the squeezed middle,” Ms Naughton said.

She said she wanted to reassure people that the ECB and US Federal Reserve are saying that they expect inflation to level off and be moderate later in the year.

“But what we're doing now is Government is acting responding very quickly,” she said. The energy rebate scheme was one of the fastest routes to combatting soaring bills, she said.

Budget 2022 was framed last year against expected inflation of 2-3pc, she said. “But we saw that in January, it has risen to 5pc. The Government will remain flexible and will act fast.

“But it's important to not only support those on the social welfare system, but also those who are working and having to pay bills and coming under that stresses and pressures and challenges.”