Cannabis joints received in the post by dozens of TDs despite Oireachtas mail scanner

The cannabis joints prepared to be posted to TDs

ENQUIRIES are underway at Leinster House into how at least 30 TDs of all parties received cannabis spliffs in the post.

An X-ray scanner is used to screen all arriving post into the national parliament and officials accept the items should have been intercepted.

“Almost all” Green TDs, and some of other parties, including Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil, received the joints.

They were sent by a campaign group aiming to raise awareness about a decriminalisation drive linked to National Legalise Cannabis Day.

A Facebook page showed a photo of prepared joints in a tray with text outlining a plan to send them to every TD in Dáil Éireann.

It was said to be a “joint” operation between ReLeaf CBD Café and the Cannabis Activist Alliance.

The receipt of the items has, however, spotlighted security at Leinster House in case more dangerous items are sent in future.

And questions are being asked about the staffing and operation of the X-ray machine used on post, which remains housed in a portacabin despite assurances years ago that this was a temporary measure.

TDs and their staff reported the receipt to House authorities after they were delivered to their offices.

Fianna Fail Clare TD Cathal Crowe wrote on Twitter: “This is definitely the most unexpected item my office received in the post.”

An informant of Independent.ie said: “Okay, it was a stunt, but what if it had been anthrax?”

A former Minister for Agriculture confirmed a joint and accompanying campaign leaflet had been received at his constituency office in Co Mayo, as occurred with other representatives.

“I haven’t seen it or the letter yet. I don’t know what we are doing to do about it,” Dara Calleary said.

Independent.ie understands that scanning of post was interrupted for three days over the summer because of a leak at the portacabin where it is operated.

The Oireachtas has received a voted €30 million in expenditure in the current year, with a substantial amount to go on repairs to the roof of the Oireachtas members’ restaurant.

Queries were submitted to the Oireachtas on the member’s receipt of the cannabis spliffs, and a reply is awaited.