Can Barry Cowen follow Haughey's 'rubber chicken' route to power?

Charlie Haughey and PJ Mara picked at their chicken and chips while their host for the evening, Seán Keegan, sat opposite them with an empty plate. Eventually, a waitress arrived with a large steak cooked to the point of incineration.

Keegan, a staunch "Charlie man", savoured the steak as he turned to Haughey. "Do you know something, Charlie? I hate them chicken and chips," he announced fervently.

The pub in Ballinalack, outside Mullingar, was heaving. The owner, Fianna Fáil councillor Tom Burke, had hired in caterers for the constituency function, with tickets at £1.50 a head. Keegan, a long-time councillor, senator and eventually a TD for Longford-Westmeath, was typical of the people Haughey charmed and recruited to the cabal that helped him slowly go from the political wilderness to the centre of power.

Expand Close Jim O'Callaghan TD / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Jim O'Callaghan TD

Read More

Haughey spent eight years on the Fianna Fáil 'rubber chicken circuit': attending cheap and cheerful functions like this several times a week as he toured the country building a power base following his sacking in May 1970 in the wake of the arms crisis. They travelled in his six-cylinder V12 Jaguar, Haughey driving to the venue and Mara driving home, often arriving back in Dublin at dawn, even in the depths of winter.

The political writer Tim Ryan noted that Haughey went through two Jaguars before he was finally reappointed a minister in July 1977. In 1990, Mara told this writer of a Fianna Fáil function in Ballinamore, Co Leitrim, with a billed starting time of 8pm, which really meant 9.30pm, with dinner served at 11pm, first speeches at 12.30am and a final "escape time" of 2.15am. Then it was back down the road to Dublin, and these were in the pre-motorway days.

Tales of Haughey, Mara and rubber chicken have lost nothing in the telling down the years and have infiltrated our political culture. They are a window on an Ireland that has utterly changed socially, politically and economically.

Can the disappointed unlikely pairing of midlands country boy Barry Cowen and Dublin lawyer Jim O'Callaghan, adapt the Haughey-Mara playbook and make their way to power via schmoozing the Fianna Fáil grassroots? Cowen, sacked over his response to a drink-driving incident, hinted as much in an interview with Midlands 103 radio last weekend. He is reported to have approached O'Callaghan, who rejected a junior ministerial office to be a 'strong voice' from the backbenches, as an ally.

At first glance, it seems a very unlikely long shot. But let's not be too dismissive, despite the evident snags.

Cowen and O'Callaghan are well-known Fianna Fáil figures, both in their early 50s, who have put in some time in their political labours. Yet neither is anything like a fraction of the politician Haughey was in the 1970s.

Expand Close Parallels: Charlie Haughey embarked on a nationwide tour after his sacking in 1970 / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Parallels: Charlie Haughey embarked on a nationwide tour after his sacking in 1970

By 1971, when he started the long treks to Bandon, Ballybofey and Bangor Erris, Haughey was a former minister for justice, agriculture and finance, and a would-be party leader for years previously. He still had a distinct whiff of cordite about him, having beaten charges of illegal IRA arms importation in 1970, which helped his appeal to the party's green fringe.

Haughey's appearance at these functions caused a frisson in the organisation. He often delivered speeches that made headlines and he left Fianna Fáil buzzing with a growing hint of leadership conspiracy.

Cowen had a term of 17 days in cabinet before being forced to resign amid controversy about a drink-driving incident and the fact he was on a provisional licence at the time. He comes from a Fianna Fáil dynasty, the brother of a long-time minister and Taoiseach, Brian, son of a veteran TD, Ber, and grandson of a veteran county councillor and party activist.

The Offaly man, who has been a TD since 2011, played a leading role in government negotiations in 2016 and again this year. But he ain't no Haughey, neither is O'Callaghan and nor would the combination of the two add up to a Charlie.

O'Callaghan appears to have little in common with Cowen beyond a mutual disappointment at not being on Micheál Martin's first team. He has been at odds with his party leader for the past year, did not make cabinet and is a busy barrister in the law courts.

Yet we have in the past seen equally incongruous alliances as this potential combination of "midlands country 'n' western and urbane south county". So, let's just suppose they do travel the roads to meet the party faithful and try to go the scenic route to political power.

For a start, the motorways, which admittedly still have a way to go in the west and north-west, would dramatically reduce the travel time. The functions would not necessarily start on the dot of the time billed, but nor would the speeches be dragging on into the small hours. And the fare would more usually be flashier than rubber chicken and soggy chips.

But would the party faithful fill the halls, even if we get to a post-coronavirus era of more normal socialising? These days people have a vast array of counter-attractions to fill their evenings beyond a well-lubricated trip to political gossip central. Let's not be too harsh, but the disappointed political duo appear an unlikely draw to fill those big function rooms.

We began this story by noting that Haughey took seven years and used up two Jaguars to end his exile. Now, at risk of stating the bloody obvious, we have to note that this pair have little more than two years to oust Martin, whose Taoiseach term is set to end in December 2022.

In that case, they had better hit the road.