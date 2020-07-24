| 18.3°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Can Barry Cowen follow Haughey's 'rubber chicken' route to power?

John Downing

Two spurned Fianna Fáil heavy-hitters might be trying to emulate the late taoiseach's scenic path out of the wilderness. John Downing looks back at that era and assesses their chances of success

Barry Cowen TD. Photo by Tom Burke Expand
Jim O'Callaghan TD Expand
Parallels: Charlie Haughey embarked on a nationwide tour after his sacking in 1970 Expand

Close

Barry Cowen TD. Photo by Tom Burke

Barry Cowen TD. Photo by Tom Burke

Jim O'Callaghan TD

Jim O'Callaghan TD

Parallels: Charlie Haughey embarked on a nationwide tour after his sacking in 1970

Parallels: Charlie Haughey embarked on a nationwide tour after his sacking in 1970

/

Barry Cowen TD. Photo by Tom Burke

Charlie Haughey and PJ Mara picked at their chicken and chips while their host for the evening, Seán Keegan, sat opposite them with an empty plate. Eventually, a waitress arrived with a large steak cooked to the point of incineration.

Keegan, a staunch "Charlie man", savoured the steak as he turned to Haughey. "Do you know something, Charlie? I hate them chicken and chips," he announced fervently.

The pub in Ballinalack, outside Mullingar, was heaving. The owner, Fianna Fáil councillor Tom Burke, had hired in caterers for the constituency function, with tickets at £1.50 a head. Keegan, a long-time councillor, senator and eventually a TD for Longford-Westmeath, was typical of the people Haughey charmed and recruited to the cabal that helped him slowly go from the political wilderness to the centre of power.

Related Content