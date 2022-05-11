Calls for Taoiseach to make full State apology for illegal adoptions after disappointment over minister’s statement

There have been calls for the Taoiseach to offer an apology on behalf of the State to people affected by illegal birth registrations.

Both survivors and the Government-appointed special rapporteur on child protection made the calls following an apology by Minister for Children Roderic O’Gorman on behalf of the Government in the Seanad on Tuesday.

It was met with disappointment from survivors because of the short notice given and because it was not made in the Dáil with survivors present.

Read More

Mr O’Gorman said he can only imagine the “deep hurt and anguish” people experienced having learned their birth was illegally recorded because they had been adopted.

“The stigma experienced by unmarried mothers and their children was fundamentally wrong,” the minister said. “The shame was not theirs, it is ours and it remains our shame,” he added.

Mr O’Gorman said what happened to children whose births were illegally registered was a “historic wrong” which had “deep and enduring impacts”.

Anne O’Connor from the In It Together group discovered when she was aged in her 50s that her birth was illegally registered. Ms O’Connor said this resulted in an “identity collapse”. She added that the State should offer an official apology to all those affected.

Ms O’Connor said parts of Mr O’Gorman’s apology “annoyed” her yesterday evening.

“Right at the beginning when he started to talk about 2018 as being the time that it [the illegal adoption issue] was discovered, and he said about discovering the documentary evidence - well I know from [special rapporteur] Professor Conor O’Mahony’s report that that was in the 1950s, it’s been known about to the Government, not just suspected,” she told RTÉ’s Morning Ireland.

“I know that in 1996, the Adoption Board did an investigation or an audit into adoptions from birth so that annoyed me at the beginning of the apology.”

She said the Government’s Bill on the matter was not proactive in giving adoptees access to their birth information.

“I know that identity issues occur with anyone who has been separated from their birth family, but I accept in some levels that living a false identity for all that time, because I found out when I was in my 50s,” she said.

“But then he talks about access to information and yet I can see that the way the bill has been framed it’s not quite as simple as that, it’s not very proactive.

“I like the fact that there’s a new register and the succession act bit, so I’m pleased with those two.”

Ms O’Connor said she would have liked to be in the chamber on Tuesday to hear the apology directly.

“I’m hoping that I will actually get more notice when the State apology occurs from the Taoiseach. I would like if someone to stand up yesterday included in that apology the appalling manner in which many of us were told of this,” she said.

“I would only like this after all the facts have been ascertained, that they’ve actually done a proper investigation into the practice of this.

“Because at the moment, what are they actually apologising about, when they haven’t actually ascertained the facts as yet, the network of people that have been involved in this, the criminality of it, doctors, nurses, priests, individuals running nursing homes – all acting with impunity thinking they’re above the law?”

Ms O’Connor said she discovered that she had a different date and place of birth and was not given access to her birth name.

“Not knowing who I was, thinking I had been this person and then having to then deal with Tusla who were really not organised at that point in time to deal with any of this,” she said.

“I was left with just that I had a different date of birth and a different place of birth, and I was given no other information after that I wasn’t even given my birth name, so it was an absolutely terrible time but since that point, I have met with a great group of people who are all in the same boat.

“I’m really glad I have information inside myself which is called DNA and I’ve been able to use that to establish who I am and who my family are and make beautiful contact with my mother who’s still alive and wider family.”

Meanwhile, the Special Rapporteur on Child Protection, Professor Conor O’Mahony, also agreed that the Taoiseach should offer an apology to those affected.

Prof O’Mahony said the short notice of the apology was “unfortunate” and that some people felt that the apology in the Seanad was a “lesser form of apology” given that it came from Minister O’Gorman and not from the Taoiseach in the Dáil.

“The 24 hours' notice certainly was less than ideal I think the reality was people wanted to have an opportunity to prepare themselves for what was a very big moment for them, some people wanted the opportunity to attend in person,” he said.

Prof O’Mahony said people affected experienced “very significant wrongdoing over a very long period of time in a context where the State failed to take steps that could have prevented that wrongdoing.”

He said it is “hard to understand” why people who were adopted outside of St Patrick’s Guild – one organisation responsible for illegal adoptions – are not entitled to a one-off payment of €3,000 to cover DNA testing and legal testing.

“The basic point is that anybody who experienced illegal birth registration, experienced the same wrongdoing and the same harm as a result and therefore whatever supports are made available to people affected by it should be made available to all persons affected on an equal basis,” he said.