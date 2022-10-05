Calls for Marc MacSharry to re-join Fianna Fáil parliamentary party at private meeting of TDs and Senators

There have been calls for independent TD Marc MacSharry to re-join the Fianna Fáil parliamentary party at a private meeting between TDs and Senators.

The Sligo-Leitrim politician said last weekend at the Fianna Fáil Ard Fheis that he intends to rejoin the parliamentary party.

Mr MacSharry was a Fianna Fáil TD until he resigned the whip last year and voted no confidence in foreign affairs minister Simon Coveney.

Offaly TD Barry Cowen tonight proposed for Mr MacSharry to be readmitted to the parliamentary party and was supported by Senator Diarmuid Wilson.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin said he would raise the issue with Mr MacSharry himself, as the TD is still a member of Fianna Fáil.

He said he spoke to the TD recently.

Several TDs and Senators at the meeting were understood to be in favour of Mr MacSharry returning to the party.

Mr MacSharry said it was his intention to return to the parliamentary party before the end of the year.

Under internal party rules, he would have to secure a proposer and a seconder for a motion that he be readmitted.

He was one of the Taoiseach’s staunchest critics and resigned citing his “undemocratic, totalitarian regime”.

The private meeting also heard concerns about the concrete levy block, with some Government TDs calling previously for the levy to be scrapped.

A number of TDs and Senators will meet to discuss proposals and are due to update colleagues shortly, it is understood.