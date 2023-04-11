Calls for deathbed drawing of Arthur Griffith to finally be put on display after a century in obscurity

The image of the Sinn Féin founder, by famed artist Paul Henry, has never hung in a gallery

Paul Henry’s drawing of Arthur Griffith on his deathbed was deemed politically unpalatable in 1922 due to its inscription. Photo: Denis Mortell Photography

This is the deathbed picture of Arthur Griffith that has never been on public view, after being suppressed for a century.

The image is by famed artist Paul Henry, who is better known for depicting the Connemara landscape. It has never hung in a gallery to be appreciated by visitors.

What made the drawing politically unpalatable was that it carried the inscription: “Presented to the Government of the Irish Free State by the British Signatories to the Treaty”.

The first leader of the newly-independent state, WT Cosgrave, believed the inscription made it look as if the Irish government had done the bidding of the British negotiators.

The Treaty was bitterly divisive and led to civil war in Ireland. This meant a British picture of the leader of the Irish talks team was deemed too politically toxic to be put on view.

Cormac O’Hanrahan, editor of the annual Griffith essay compilation Cut & Paste, said: “It is an important addition to our national art, but [it’s] not on public view. The only explanation is that the inscription links the deathbed image with the Treaty.

“It would seem the problem related to the divisiveness, not so much of Griffith, but of association with the Treaty itself. Publicly acknowledging Paul Henry’s masterpiece to the nascent Irish Free State was simply adding more fuel to the pyre.

“Indeed, the very survival of the Irish Free State was at stake. It was hanging on by its bootstraps and a desperate WT Cosgrave was left to do his utmost amidst all the chaos.”

The picture was once hung in the Ceann Comhairle’s office in Leinster House, but it has been in storage since.

“An appeal is sent out to Government and the national art galleries to rectify this embarrassing situation as soon as possible,” Mr O’Hanrahan said.

The picture was completed after Griffith’s premature death in 1922 and exhibited that year. A critic wrote: “The work destined to attract most attention is undoubtedly Mr Paul Henry’s charcoal drawing of ‘The Lost Leader, Arthur Griffith, in St Vincent’s’.”

The critic went on to describe the work’s “exquisite technical handling”.

The picture was bought by Tom Jones and Lionel Curtis, the deputy cabinet secretary and colonial secretary, on behalf of the British government. Both had spent many hours of negotiation with Griffith and grew to respect him as honest and honourable.

But Mr O’Hanrahan said the well-meant added wording “had unforeseen consequences in condemning the work to obscurity”. He added: “To be fair to the Cosgrave government, such an addition to the National Gallery in the volatile atmosphere of 1922-23 would have presented a security and fire risk to the drawing and perhaps also to the gallery itself.

“But since its original showing in Paul Henry’s exhibition in 1922, the drawing has never been put on open public display – and that is over 100 years.”