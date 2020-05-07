Callan kicked as Varadkar's popularity soars

For Leo Varadkar, it has been a spectacular reversal of political fortune. Back in February, in his first major electoral test at a time of relative prosperity, his party finished third in a three-horse race.

The Taoiseach was a beaten docket. He was portrayed as a frightened puppy, almost relieved to relinquish power and retreat to the opposition benches.

In percentage terms, February's poll was the worst Fine Gael general election performance since 1948.

Many other leaders have walked the plank after comparable defeats and have not returned.

Expand Close John Concannon. Picture by David Conachy / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp John Concannon. Picture by David Conachy

Now, three months after that electoral debacle, the country is in the midst of its worst crisis in living memory - and Varadkar lingers on as a caretaker Taoiseach enjoying a remarkable revival in his popularity.

The number of deaths from coronavirus has been heading towards 1,500 and unemployment has soared to unprecedented levels.

Amid these tragic circumstances, Varadkar's reputation has been miraculously enhanced.

Oliver Callan surely discovered this eight days ago when the comedian made an unfavourable comment about the Taoiseach on Twitter.

Varadkar had just made one of his now familiar state-of-the-nation addresses from Government Buildings, when he launched the roadmap for reopening Ireland.

A good portion of viewers might have found his speech emotionally resonant, while others found it a touch sentimental, or perhaps it was a combination of both.

Expand Close Minister for Social Protection Regina Doherty TD. Photo by Gareth Chaney/Collins / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Minister for Social Protection Regina Doherty TD. Photo by Gareth Chaney/Collins

Twitter backlash

"Not long from now, some summer night, we will see our friends again," he told his audience - and presumably he wasn't referring to Zoom.

Callan responded on Twitter with a remark that normally would have been unexceptional for the country's most prominent satirist: "The Robot has addressed the nation. Never before has anyone spoken so woodenly. So slowly. And. Said. So little. He tried to smile and do the empathy thing, it did not go well. The autocue fought the robot, and won."

The backlash was immediate and trenchant. It was as if Callan had committed the sort of crime of lèse majesté that would have had you locked up in pre-revolutionary France.

There were more than 1,500 responses, most of them scathing. Some accused the comedian of "disrespect", and a Church of Ireland clergyman said: "This is the most nasty and venomous post I have read in a long time - You sir are an utter s**t and I won't be listening to you ever again…"

Confirmation that Callan was out of step with the public mood seemed to come a couple of days later in a Business Post poll, with Fine Gael's rating soaring to 35pc as Fianna Fáil's plummeted to 14pc.

Expand Close Oliver Callan / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Oliver Callan

The poll showed that 80pc of voters believed the government had done a good job of handling the Covid-19 crisis.

Callan was unrepentant this week after suffering a backlash and told Review: "In times of crisis, people defer to authority. There is no comfort in the belief that your leader is shallow, hasn't been good in any previous crises and has no mandate to be there.

"He was completely rejected at the general election - and in the exit poll at that time, he had an approval rating of just 30pc.

"When I trample on Leo Varadkar, I trample on people's hopes - and I think that is where the backlash came from."

Increasingly, Callan seems like an isolated voice, however, and the opposition has struggled to lay a glove on Varadkar.

The Dáil can meet only fitfully, and there appears to be a broad consensus supporting the outlines of the government approach to the lockdown, even though there may be quibbles about some of the details.

There is a perception that Dr Varadkar has the right bedside manner for the moment - and what appeared at other times like an otherworldly emotional detachment now seems like calmness under pressure.

Finian McGrath, who stood down as TD at the last election but still attends cabinet meetings as Minister of State for Disability Issues, told Review: "When you are in the middle of a battle or a storm and you have somebody who is calm, it certainly helps. As ministers we are going into cabinet on some of the worst days - with people dying or losing their jobs - and he leads the Cabinet with calmness, and a certain matter-of-factness."

McGrath, who has been in government with Varadkar for four years, adds: "Maybe it is training as a doctor that gives him that detachment."

Since he came into office, Varadkar has been accused of being a politician preoccupied with spin.

But during a crisis, when delivering messages to the public about staying at home and maintaining a level of social cohesion were uppermost, the clarity of the messages coming from the government, the PR handlers and the public health officials has never been so important.

According to McGrath, you only have to look at other countries to see how important that clarity was in persuading people to comply with a lockdown."When you see Trump and you see Boris Johnson, you get the impression that they are flapping around," the minister says.

In this crisis, Varadkar took some time to find the appropriate tone that matched gravity with reassurance, and left concerned citizens with a message of hope.

On March 9, he seemed to warn of a worst-case scenario, suggesting that 50 or 60pc of the population could get the virus. The reassurance was not there.

SENSE OF DRAMA

As the emergency deepened and the pace quickened, the Taoiseach seemed to find his voice, and there was a sense of drama when he delivered a live address to the nation from Washington on March 12: "We have overcome many trials in the past with our determination and our spirit. We will prevail," he said.

The emergence of a reinvigorated Varadkar seemed to coincide with the return to the inner circle of government of his communications guru, John Concannon.

Early on in the Varadkar regime, Concannon led the government's Strategic Communication Unit, but he left amid concerns about an over-concentration on spin, and the controversial project was abandoned.

But at the height of the crisis, with the state facing the biggest public health crisis in its history, Concannon returned in the middle of March to co-ordinate the government message.

Over the past two months, the government has mounted a relentless public information campaign.

We were told over and again that we needed to pull together to stay apart and stay home, and to a remarkable extent we have complied.

Jack Murray, a former government adviser and chief executive of the PR company Media HQ, worked with Concannon at Dubarry shoes and says he is a brilliant marketing strategist.

"The messages we are hearing [on radio] are delivered by an empathetic female voice in a caring way - and it is done in the way that we are all in this together," says Murray.

All the advertisements and videos are given prominent Government of Ireland branding.

Dr Theresa Reidy, a political scientist at University College Cork, has no doubt that the prominent government information campaign has had a political impact.

"The advertising campaign doesn't mention Fine Gael, but it is from the government," she says. "It spills over into the emotional reaction of the nation in a time of crisis."

Dr Reidy says that in times of crisis, the dynamics of politics change, and the government is front and centre. There are state-of-the-nation addresses that normally would not happen, and this makes it difficult for the opposition to be heard.

When the history of this crisis is written, according to Murray, attention will focus on Varadkar's St Patrick's Day speech.

It had a record-breaking audience of 1.6 million on television, and was peppered with memorable quotes and historical allusions, thought to be from the pen of the Taoiseach's speechwriter, the historian Patrick Geoghegan.

Churchillian speech

Echoing the words of Winston Churchill during Britain's darkest hour in World War II, the Taoiseach said: "This is the calm before the storm - before the surge. And when it comes - and it will come - never will so many ask so much of so few."

Professor Pete Lunn, a behavioural economist with the ESRI, has emphasised that the language used by leaders and public health officials plays a crucial role in changing public behaviour and persuading people to cooperate.

Where behaviour is about "we" and "us" rather than "I" or "you", public-spirited responses are likely, according to Professor Lunn.

In his broadcast to the nation on St Patrick's Day, Varadkar conveyed that message and related the crisis to his partner and family, who were working in the health services in Ireland and Britain.

Some might have recoiled at his tribute to frontline workers: "Not all superheroes wear capes… some wear scrubs and gowns."

But lines such as this got the speech noticed, and Varadkar was himself able to cast himself as one of those superheroes by donning scrubs and gowns and returning to work as a medical doctor for one day a week.

After he was spotted in medical garb helping out at a Travellers' site in Blanchardstown, a government spokesman said: "He isn't providing a running commentary, but he does find it a useful way to see how things are on the ground in the health service, and what health service staff are experiencing on a daily basis."

He may be enjoying a surge in his popularity now, but will it last? At some point he will have to go into government with Fianna Fáil, and the Civil War partners will have to tackle humdrum day-to-day issues.

One former senior government advisor told Review: "If there was an election in the morning, Varadkar might win it, because he would get the benefit of Covid-19, but things might look very different in September or October.

"The government might have got its messaging right and it has succeeded in galvanising people, but that can't last."

The drama of this crisis has not yet played out fully. There remains huge uncertainty about how the country is reopened in a piecemeal fashion.

There is likely to be renewed focus at some point on where the government is thought by critics to have made mistakes, particularly on issues such as nursing homes and delays in processing tests.

"At some point, whatever government is in place will have to face up to the costs of this crisis, and make decisions that are unpopular," said the former government adviser.

Dr Reidy says the present situation is different to the 2008 crisis, when it was easier to blame the Government.

"In the last economic crash it was definitely somebody's fault, but this is a global pandemic - so, it's nobody's fault.

"There is no alternative cacophony of burning the bondholders like there was back in 2008."

However, how long this support for Varadkar will last is an open question, Dr Reidy says.

"We are living in a frozen moment. We can see that there are catastrophic economic consequences. It's not yet apparent how they will impact on individual citizens."

In the early phases of the crisis, the emphasis was on lessening the burden on citizens through benefits such as the pandemic unemployment payment of €350 a week.

Regina Doherty, the Social Welfare Minister, has already suggested that these payments are unsustainable in the long term, and whatever political consensus there is now will evaporate when a government has to make cuts.

It may actually suit Varadkar to vacate the Taoiseach's chair when the new government is formed and Micheál Martin takes over in a rotating arrangement.

After two-and-a-half years with the Fianna Fáil leader at the helm making some of the most difficult decisions in a recession, Varadkar could return with the worst of the Covid-19 crisis over and the country on the path to recovery.