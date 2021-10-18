Call for referendum to give adopted children more rights to find out about their origins

A call has been made for a referendum on information rights and privacy for children who have been separated from their parents and families.TDs and senators on the Oireachtas Children’s Committee will tomorrow hear a call from the Adoption Loss/Natural Parents Network of Ireland for a referendum on the right to information being more important than privacy, for children who were separated through adoption, fostering or residential care settings.

The committee is currently undergoing pre-legislative scrutiny of the Birth Information and Tracing Bill, which would see a right to access birth certificates, birth and early life information for people who have questions in relation to their origins or identity, and also all people who were adopted or boarded out.

The legislation came about after the Commission of Investigation into Mother and Baby Homes.

Read More

In its opening statement to the committee, the group asks politicians to consider holding a “referendum on the primacy of information rights over privacy where adoption, fostering or residential care settings have separated mothers, fathers and other relatives from their children”.

The Adoption Loss/Natural Parents Network of Ireland is a voluntary group offering support services for mothers and fathers who have lost children to adoption at any time in the past.

The network also calls for the legislation to be renamed the ‘The Family Information and Tracing Bill’ as some children were “were not legally adopted but still require a tracing and information service”.

"This is about families after all - not about ‘birth’,” campaigners will tell the committee tomorrow.

The meeting will also hear that wording in the legislation is “offensive and derogatory”.

Alice McEvoy, part of a group called Solas for Mothers, will tell TDs and senators how a part of the legislation states that a “significant minority” of “birth mothers gave more than one child up for adoption, and may have different preferences in relation to each child.”

“This statement is deeply offensive and derogatory to me as a natural mother in terms of language used, and judgemental, and its relevancy is questionable at best,” Ms McEvoy will say in her opening statement.

Read More



