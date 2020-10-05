Cabinet urged not to 'blindly' accept Nphet advice as coalition TDs raise concern over Level 5 lockdown

A senior Fianna Fáil TD has urged the Government not to "blindly" accept the advice that the country should go into Level 5 lock-down.

Barry Cowen says there needs to better efforts by everyone to comply with existing restrictions "rather than going nuclear just yet".

He is among a string of Coalition TDs, including ministers, who have raised concern at the prospect of implementing the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) recommendation that the country go to Level 5 of the Government's 'Living with Covid-19' plan.

Cabinet is meeting later today to consider the Nphet advice.

With most of the country - with the exception of Dublin and Donegal - still at Level Two of the plan.

Fianna Fáil junior minster Niall Collins said people will question its credibility if there is a jump to Level 5 in "one fell swoop".

The Limerick TD said his own county is currently at Level Two and asked: "What does it say about the plan if we’re jumping straight from two to five?

"That doesn’t seem logical."

He told Independent.ie that the Government will make the decision but: "There’ll have to be a rationale and a basis for it."

Read More

Meanwhile, Fine Gael junior minister Josepha Madigan urged Cabinet to consider the social and economic consequences of the move.

She said she's sure they are aware of this but said: "This would be quite a draconian measure.

"Public health comes first and it’s something that Cabinet will need to consider - but they need to take all of the factors into account."

The Dublin Rathdown TD said if the country is to move to Level 5 the needs to be full transparency on the data and evidence.

Ms Madigan said: "The why needs to be thorough interrogated."

Laois Offaly TD Mr Cowen said: "If we’re brutally honest, as a people we could better adhere to existing restrictions as they stand.

"Let’s collectively put that right rather than going nuclear just yet."

He said the Nphet recommendation about Level 5 came as "a great shock" and that the apparent leak last night "created a vacuum between then and now which has heightened fear both socially and economically."

He said he expects the Cabinet to "robustly question and test" the recommendation before a decision is made.

Mr Cowen added: "This is a seminal moment where Government cannot I believe blindly accept this advice outright.

"I appreciate public health perspective but Government has a broader remit which must reflect social and economic perspective too."

Fine Gael TD Fergus O'Dowd said he has "serious concerns" and wants to see the reasons Nphet are recommending Level 5.

Expand Close Fergus O’Dowd TD / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Fergus O’Dowd TD

He said his own county, Louth, has lower rates of the virus per 100,000 than other parts of the country and added: "if we go from Level 2 to Level 5 overnight it will have devastating impact on business, on families on work places."

Kildare North Fianna Fáil TD James Lawless described the recommended leap from Level 2 to Level 5 as "a bit of shock and awe from Nphet".

Mr Lawless added: "I think it might have actually been counterproductive because I have said for a long time that as well as saving people’s health we need to win their hearts and minds.

"You do that by explaining clearly what is happening, why it’s happening and when it’s happening."

He was critical of how the information surfaced on a Sunday evening and said: "I think the country would recoil at the thought of going into level five."

Mr Lawless cautioned that there is a need to balance public health advice around Covid-19 with considerations like the impact of restrictions on mental health and the general economic and social well-being of the population.

Under Level 5 restrictions only essential retail outlets would be allowed to open.

In relation to schools the Government's plan says recommendations would be "based on situation and evidence at time."

The Government has previously said its intention would be to seek to keep schools open at all levels of the 'Living with Covid-19' plan.

Green Party TD Neasa Hourigan said the NPHET advice "should be taken really seriously" but raised concern if schools were to be affected by any Cabinet decision.

She said: "Nphet’s concern is to ensure capacity in our health service and the numbers are dangerously high over the last number of days.

"We need to ensure that the HSE can cope with the numbers that it’s looking at and that’s where our efforts should be focussed.

But she cautioned that it would be "a very serious situation" if the schools were to close.

The Dublin Central TD said: "I don’t think anybody would take that decision lightly.

"The Cabinet will be reviewing the advice from Nphet."

She warned that: "Closing schools would be a very very difficult decision and that level of restriction would have a huge impact on the economy and people’s wellbeing."

Online Editors