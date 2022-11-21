Cabinet to sign off on windfall tax on electricity companies

The Government is finally set to introduce a windfall tax on electricity companies generating huge revenues from the energy crisis.

A memo will be brought to Cabinet on Tuesday seeking to introduce of a cap on market revenue generated by electricity providers amid the cost of living crisis that has swept across Europe.

The move follows an agreement by EU member states to target the revenues of energy companies cashing in on the rising cost of electricity.

The EU regulation sets a temporary revenue cap for electricity producers at €180 per megawatt hour. This means if a company is charging €250 per megawatt hour, the Government will collect €70.

The average wholesale electricity price in Ireland amounted to some €154.70 per megawatt-hour in October 2022. However, it reached as high as €293 per megawatt hour in March.

Earlier this year, the European Commission, including Taoiseach Micheál Martin, agreed that a windfall tax on market revenue generated by electricity providers should be introduced on December 1 and remain in place until June 30, 2023.

EU member states must apply the revenue cap to all market revenues of generators and intermediaries participating in wholesale electricity sales on behalf of generators.

The funding generated from the revenue cap is to be used to alleviate the financial burden of electricity prices on households.

However, the cap on revenue will not apply to gas companies as EU countries want to be able to compete against other regions for gas supplies.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen recently said she wanted to propose a “cap on the revenues of companies that are producing electricity with low costs”.

“We will propose to re-channel these unexpected profits so that the member states can support the vulnerable households and vulnerable companies,” she added.

EU member states are given some discretion as to how the revenue cap is introduced and who exactly it should apply to.

There are also provisions in the EU regulation to allow member States who share electricity to share part of the revenue they collect from the cap from energy companies.

In the Budget, the Government announced electricity credits worth up to €600 for every household in the country which will be paid in three instalments.

The funding generated from the cap on electricity company revenues will go towards paying for these measures and other cost of living supports which may be introduced.

The spike in electricity costs has been due to a number of factors but has been exacerbated by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the Kremlin’s decision to cut off gas supplies to Europe.