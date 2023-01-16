Cabinet to sign off on multi-billion euro redress scheme for defective apartments

Owners of defective apartments who have paid thousands for repairs are in line for compensation after the Cabinet signs off on a long-awaited redress scheme on Wednesday.

The scheme is set to cost in the region of €2.5bn and will be similar to the mica redress scheme.

While the mica redress scheme is worth over €3bn, the defective apartments scheme will be worth less and have smaller payouts per apartment in comparison to mica-riddled houses.

Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien has said he wants to offer 100pc redress to the owners of around 100,000 defective apartments in the State.

A working group set up to look into a redress scheme told the Government last year that the average cost of repairs per apartment is €27,500.

It is mostly tenants who have to put up with defects in the faulty apartments, as 60pc of the properties are rented.

It is believed that up to 100,000 apartments around the country are affected by defects, with 90,000 having fire safety issues.

While Mr O’Brien had made promises to bring forward proposals before Christmas, these were delayed until this year.

Sources said the delay was because fresh legislation needed to be drawn up for the scheme.

Initially, the Government believed defective apartments could be included in the existing mica scheme. However, fresh laws are needed to tackle defective apartments.

The long-awaited scheme will be aimed at owners of defective Celtic Tiger-era apartments and duplexes.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar, while he was Tánaiste, said there has “to be Government assistance” for people, who through no fault of their own, bought apartments in buildings where there were defects.

He said this was an important issue which he was “very familiar” with in his own constituency and one which the Government would have to respond to, as it did for homeowners affected by pyrite and mica.