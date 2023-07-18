Cabinet to increase cost rental income ceilings for renters

The income ceilings for cost rental housing will be increased to €66,000 in Dublin and €59,000 for the rest of the country under proposals to be signed off by Cabinet today.

Currently, tenants only qualify for cost rental if they have a net income of €53,000 per year, or around €80,000 gross income.

This is set to be increased by €13,000 in Dublin and €6,000 for the rest of the country so more people are eligible for social housing. The changes will come into effect on August 1.

Cost rental homes are for people who may have difficulty paying rent in private rented accommodation, but who don’t meet the income criteria for social housing support.

Senior Cabinet ministers are due to sign off incorporeally on the proposal from Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien this afternoon.

It is understood ministers will sign off on two separate housing memos.

The Taoiseach is currently in Brussels for a summit on the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC) and Tánaiste Micheál Martin is in South Africa so the Cabinet is meeting incorporeally.

