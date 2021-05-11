Cabinet to discuss new laws which would see whistleblower allegations probed quicker

Whistleblower allegations will be investigated faster under new laws to be discussed by Cabinet.

More employees who raise concerns about wrongdoing in their workplaces will also be offered protections as part of the updated legislation.

Public Expenditure and Reform Minister Michael McGrath is expected to bring the proposals before cabinet today to reform the law.

The legislation will for the first time impose obligations on the recipient of allegations to take action on foot of a range of workplace disclosures including claims of criminal wrongdoing, damage to the environment and improper use of public funds.

Updating the legislation is regarded as an important step in the prevention of corruption in the public and private sectors.

Currently workers who make allegations of wrongdoing are protected from penalisation, including unfair dismissal, unfair treatment and harassment as well as civil legal action and criminal prosecution.

In the five year period from 2015-2019, 1250 protected disclosures were made under the current legislation with over 150 resulting in cases being heard at the Workplace Relations Commission.

The law will now be tightened to provide a legal requirement that allegations from a whistleblower are followed up on and they receive feedback within three months of making a protected disclosure.

In a significant expansion of the scope of the law protection for whistleblowers will be extended beyond traditional employment relationships to include volunteers, unpaid trainees, board members, shareholders, suppliers and job applicants.

In addition the proposed creation of Protected Disclosure Office under the aegis of the Ombudsman is designed to also ensure that no potential disclosure falls through the crack when there is not a clear path as to where a complaint should be directed.

A Department source indicated that the reform builds on what is regarded as a strong legislative base. “Ireland is actually one of only 10 EU countries that has a formal whistleblowing framework.

"In recent years there have been a number of controversies which have come to light as a result of the actions of whistleblowers and it is important that our national legislation keeps up to date with international developments to ensure no one with a feels afraid to speak out when they have important information about wrongdoing in a work environment.”