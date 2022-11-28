Cabinet to discuss easing rules on banker pay and bonuses after report recommends lifting €500,000 cap

Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe is to recommend lifting the limits of banker pay and bonuses at State supported banks.

Mr Donohoe received a report suggesting the €500,000 limit on banker pay at Bank of Ireland should be raised while it should also be considered for AIB and Permanent TSB.

The independent report also recommends that the banks should be able to pay their staff bonuses of up €20,000.

Significant restrictions on pay and bonuses were imposed on banks bailed out by the taxpayer in the wake of the financial crash.

Now, in one of his last acts as Finance Minister, Mr Donohoe is bringing a memo to Cabinet on the findings of the research which he ordered in the wake of Ulster Bank and KBC leaving the Irish market.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin, Tánaiste Leo Varadkar and Green Party leader Eamon Ryan are to debate the findings of the report at their regular meeting on Monday evening.

It is understood the review will recommend lifting the cap on banker pay at Bank of Ireland and suggest the same should apply to AIB and PTSB when the Government reduces its holding in the banks.

The banks will also be able to give their staff benefits such as free health insurance, childcare and gym membership under the recommendations set out in the report.

Sinn Féin finance spokesperson Pearse Doherty said the report’s findings are “a kick in the teeth for hard-pressed families”.

“These restrictions were put in place as a result of the reckless actions of senior bankers which led to the financial crisis – bankers who prioritised their own pay above the needs of consumers and society,” he said.

“Since then, we have witnessed the tracker mortgage scandal, with €270 million in fines meted out to banks for the harm they inflicted on their customers.

“To date not one banker has been held to account for the untold damage and suffering that was inflicted on families and individuals.”

“Despite all of this, it is reported that the minister’s parting gift to the banking industry is to lift pay restrictions on senior bankers,” he added.

Mr Doherty said implementing the findings of the report would be “tone deaf” and would ignore “the very recent history of banking scandal, malpractice and harm”.

“With the taxpayer yet to recover the more than €29 billion that was pumped into AIB, Bank of Ireland and PTSB during the financial crisis, and in the aftermath of the tracker mortgage scandal for which no individual has been held to account, now is not the time to lift the cap on senior bankers’ pay,” he added.