Cabinet to consider proposals to electronically tag sex offenders
- Proposals will be brought to cabinet Wednesday afternoon
- Part of wide-ranging plan of which electronic tagging is just one part
The cabinet is to consider proposals today that could see some sex offenders electronically tagged when they’re released from prison.
Justice Minister Charlie Flanagan is expected to bring wide-ranging proposals to strengthen the laws relating to sex offenders, particularly post release, in a bid to clampdown on re-offending rates of those released.
One key part of the proposed legislation would be to provide a legal basis for the electronic monitoring of sex offenders.
It is likely that the plan will be given the go-ahead from Cabinet later on Thursday. However, it is only in the very early stages of debate and is expected to be brought to the Oireachtas Justice Committee where it would be scrutinised in more detail.
This is a proposal put forward by Communications Minister Denis Naughten as far back as 2012.
Online Editors