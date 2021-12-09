Cabinet extends two key Covid business supports into new year

Two of the key State supports for businesses impacted by Covid-19 restrictions are to be extended into the New Year.

The Employment Wage Subsidy Scheme (EWSS) will remain at its original rates for the next two months while the Covid Restrictions Support Scheme (CRSS) will remain in place until the end of January for businesses forced to closed.

A commercial rates waiver for hospitality, tourism and the live events industries will also be extended until March next year.

The Government originally planned to introduce a targeted scheme for employers but it was decided that developing a new initiative would be too complex and it would not be possible to roll it out before Christmas.

The extension of the schemes comes as Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe admitted plans to end all State supports for businesses in April next year poses a risk to employers. Mr Donohoe said it is “very difficult” to assess what the impact will be of withdrawing the schemes because each employer’s circumstances are different.

“It will be a moment of risk when we begin to ultimately exit these supports,” the minister said.

“But we have to do it at the right time from a health point of view and this is why we are targeting those changes for next year at a point in which our health circumstances should have significantly improved,” he added.

Public Expenditure Minister Michael McGrath said the extension of the higher rate of EWSS is aimed at encouraging employers to retain staff during the current wave of restrictions.

EWSS will open to new entrants on Monday and will cost an estimated €200m. Extending the commercial rates waiver will cost around €62m. The waiver on commercial rates to date has been around €1.5bn. A separate €50m package has been announced for the live entertainment industry.

Chief Executive of the Restaurant Association of Ireland Adrian Cummins welcomed the continuation of the wage subsidy scheme.

“This was the correct decision due to severe loss in business due to Public Health advice,” Mr Cummins said.

“The Restaurant Association of Ireland is calling on the Government for a medium to long-term plan for recovery and viability of hospitality due to Covid.”

The Vintners’ Federation of Ireland (VFI) also welcomed the restoration of the scheme and said it will “keep people in their jobs over the festive season”.

However, VFI Chief Executive Padraig Cribben said the Government will need to engage with the sector on an ongoing basis as it remains unclear if restrictions will be extended.

“Even with these supports, there is huge uncertainty for the pub trade as it heads into the new year and the upcoming second anniversary of the crisis. Government must talk to us about a long-term plan for the sector, because without one, the trade will collapse,” he said.