Cabinet expected to secure quarantine hotel owners from any Covid-19 legal cases

Once introduced, Ireland will have the strictest quarantine regime in the EU.

The Cabinet is expected to indemnify quarantine hotel owners from any legal cases taken by people who contract Covid-19 while staying in their facilities.

Quarantine legislation was signed into law by President Michael D Higgins on Sunday and the Government is to announce the provider of the long promised service later this week.

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly is bringing a memo to Cabinet this morning which will set out plans to indemnify the chosen hotel provider against any Covid-19 related cases associated with quarantining.

If agreed, the State will then cover the costs of legal cases taken by people who become infected with Covid-19 in hotels. However, hotels will have to rely on their own insurance for any other personal injury cases taken by those staying in their premises.

The move is one of the final steps to be taken before the unprecedented quarantine regime can be formally introduced.

It is understood the quarantine hotel system will not have a set number of rooms because the Government cannot predict how many people arriving in the country will need accommodation.

Those arriving from 33 ‘schedule two’ high-risk countries and those without a negative PCR test will have to book in advance for their quarantine hotel, where they will have to stay for up to 14 days.

Travellers who are fully vaccinated will not be exempt from quarantining.

Passengers arriving from these countries will be charged €2,000 for their 14 day stay in a quarantine hotel.

They will be transferred directly from the airport to the hotels where they will be required to stay in their rooms for the majority of their stay.

They may be permitted to leave their rooms for a short period of exercise or to smoke.

They will be tested for Covid-19 a number of times throughout the duration of their stay.

People who do not comply with laws underpinning the mandatory quarantine hotels face fines of €4,000 or a month in prison.

Online Editors