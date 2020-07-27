The Cabinet, including superjunior and junior ministers, decided on a 10 per cent across-the-board pay cut in a bid to regain its moral authority after double controversy.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin scrambled to deny it was a case of “Do as I say, not as I do,” after the Dáil rammed through a €16,000 pay rose for superjuniors — or a weekly amount almost equivalent to the €350 pandemic payment now being denied to people going on holiday because they are not seeking work.

Mr Martin refused to address suggestions that his Government had been damaged by the disparity, and claimed the ten per cent pay reduction agreed by Cabinet yesterday had been secretly planned three weeks ago.

But he conceded to Independent.ie today that the superjuniors’ pay hike “could have been handled better.” He said it arose from an attempt to achieve equity, insofar as two superjuniors were entitled to pay top ups, including a separate one of more than €38,000 above their member’s salary, but the third was not.

Read More

Yet Fianna Fáil previously the extension of the pay boosts to three ‘super’ ministers instead of two in the last Government. The Taoiseach did not address the anomaly in his party policy, and there was no comment from the affected minister in the last Dáil, Fine Gael politician Mary Mitchell O’Connor, who lost her seat in the February election.

Mr Martin made the pay reduction revelation in a low-key and almost apologetic manner as he was being pressed at Dublin Castle on the ministerial pay rises, saying they didn’t materially arise now because there had been a pay cut.

All ministers were going to “gift back 10 per cent of their salary” to the Exchequer, he said. In Mr Martin’s own case, a nominal return of such a slice would be equivalent to €20,000 a year.

“The Government has decided to cut 10 per cent of (ministerial) salaries across the board,” he declared in the midst of questions about the pay rises and the Pandemic Unemployment Payment cancellations for some citizens found to be travelling abroad for holidays, as revealed by the Sunday Business Post.

The issue became a hot topic on LiveLine and it was pointed out that many people have been furloughed — such as barmen, DJs and musicians — because the Government itself had ordered the closure of their workplaces, and alternative work in the field or trade was not available.

The Taoiseach responded: “Compliance checks were ongoing at airports (in relation to social welfare) even before the pandemic.

“In relation to the Pandemic Unemployment Payment, the overarching advice has been not to travel. All effort have been with a view to reducing outside the country. That’s the context.

“Sectors have been closed down, but if people can seek alternative employment, they should seek it.”

It was suggested to him that this criterion had only been added to the PUP on Sunday night, but Mr Martin said the payment had been extended for all citizens who needed it, and he was ow “seeking a further report” into the specifics of the airport disallowance cases.

“People should seek work, and many are now coming off the Pandemic Unemployment Payment,” he declared.

Online Editors