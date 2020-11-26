Cabinet Committee agrees to allow gastropubs and restaurants to open

Restaurants and gastropubs will be permitted to open in December under plans which will be put before Cabinet tomorrow.

The Cabinet Committee on Covid-19 has agreed to allow restaurants and pubs to open over Christmas despite Nphet warning against the move.

The final details of when they will be allowed open has yet to be agreed but the Government is looking at dates between December 4 and 11.

After a five hour meeting in Government Buildings, the Taoiseach and his senior ministerial team decided to go ahead with plans to allow the hospitality sector reopen.

However, there will be stricter rules on how many people can visit a restaurant and how long they can say.

As a compromise to Nphet, the Government said it will have stricter rules on household gatherings over Christmas.

Household visits will be banned until December 18 and will only be permitted after that until January 3. Inter county travel will also be permitted in this time period as will religious services.

A memo on the Committee’s decision will be brought before the Cabinet tomorrow where ministers will sign off on plans for exiting lockdown.

The Cabinet Committee on Covid 19 heard presentations from Nphet, the HSE, the Central Statistic Office and auditors EY before they made their decision.

Nphet warned ministers they would have to choose between opening restaurants and allowing people hold household gatherings over Christmas.

However, after analysing the data, Taoiseach Micheál Martin, Tánaiste Leo Varadkar and Green Party leader Eamon Ryan decided to allow restaurants and pubs that serve food reopen.

Nphet proposed that restrictions on household gatherings be eased and inter-county travel be permitted on December 21. But the Committee decided to move this to three days earlier on December 18.

On January 3, inter country travel will be banned and household visiting restrictions will be re-introduced.

The Government will be putting a significant focus on asking people to act responsibly over Christmas to lessen the chance of a third lockdown in the new year.

The Cabinet Committee also agreed to allow retail, hairdresser, barbers and gyms opens next week.

