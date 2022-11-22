Cabinet briefing: windfall tax on electricity firms, vaping ban and Social Welfare Bill on today’s agenda

The Cabinet has a busy agenda this morning with a wide range of memos to be discussed by the Taoiseach and his ministers. Everything from new restrictions on vaping to a windfall tax on record revenues generated by electricity companies is on the table.

Windfall tax on electricity firms

The Government is finally set to introduce a windfall tax on electricity companies generating huge revenues from the energy crisis.

A memo will be brought to Cabinet seeking to introduce a cap on market revenue generated by major electricity companies amid the cost-of-living crisis that has swept across Europe. The move follows an agreement by EU member states to target the profits of energy companies cashing in on the rising cost of electricity.

The EU regulation sets a temporary revenue cap for electricity producers at €180 per megawatt hour. This means if a company is charging €250 per megawatt hour, the Government will collect €70.

Vaping restrictions

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly is bringing legislation to Cabinet seeking to restrict the sale of vaping products in self-service vending machines which can be accessed by children or at events where there are under-18s. As reported last week by Independent.ie, Mr Donnelly will also seek to ban advertising of vaping products near schools, on public transport and in cinemas. He will also make it illegal for vapes to be sold to anyone under 18.

Social Welfare Bill

Social Protection Minister Heather Humphreys will bring the final draft of the Social Welfare Bill before Cabinet. The legislation underpins the introduction of a range of increases in welfare payments which will come into affect in the new year. This includes hiking all welfare payments by €12 per week and an increase of €40 a week in the weekly threshold for the Working Family Payment. There will also be an increase of €20.50 per month in the Domiciliary Care Allowance.

Housing

Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien will seek approval for two more schemes which will provide additional funding for the construction of social housing. The first will see a new €100m fund introduced to help local authorities pay off debts on land earmarked for development. A separate €125m will be allocated to the Housing Agency for a special land acquisition fund. The money will also be used to develop social housing.

Maternity leave for councillors

Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien will bring a memo on behalf of Minister of State for Local Government Peter Burke outlining the legislation providing for the introduction of maternity leave for councillors. The scheme went through pre-legislative scrutiny earlier this year and Minister Burke is eager get the legislation passed as soon as possible. The new policy will offer councillors the opportunity to appoint an individual as a temporary substitute if they take maternity leave. If they do not want to be replaced by a substitute councillor they will be able to avail of administrative supports.

Policing, Security and Community Safety Bill

Justice Minister Helen McEntee will bring the Policing, Security and Community Safety Bill to Cabinet to underpin some significant structural changes to how An Garda Síochána operates. This will include merging the Policing Authority and the Garda Inspectorate into the Policing and Community Safety Authority. The Garda Ombudsman will also get more powers to investigate gardaí accused of wrongdoing.

Climate Action Targets

The Taoiseach will give an update on the 2021 Climate Action Plan, the last one that will be brought to Cabinet before the introduction of a new action plan expected to be published in the coming weeks.