Cabinet briefing: Eviction ban and new powers for social media commissioner to tackle online flashing

The Cabinet meets this morning in Government Buildings to discuss issues ranging from an eviction ban to new powers for the forthcoming social media regulator – here are few of the key items on the agenda.

Housing

A temporary ban on evictions over the winter months is set to be signed off on by ministers in a bid prevent record homelessness figures worsening when people will struggle to pay bills. Changes to the Government’s controversial concrete levy will also be discussed with a delay on introducing the charge expected. The levy will also not be applied to pre-cast concrete as had been first suggested.

Education

Higher Education Minister Simon Harris is bringing a memo to Cabinet seeking approval to set up an all-island research centre. The new centre will be developed in conjunction with Mr Harris’s counterparts in the North and Britain.

Media

Culture and Media Minister Catherine Martin will bring legislative amendments to Cabinet giving the soon-to-be-introduced Online Safety Commissioner the power to address online flashing. The Commissioner will be able to issue a notice to force the removal of flashing content from a social media platforms or elsewhere online. Companies refusing to do so risk facing fines of up to €20m.

The amendments to the Online Safety and Media Regulation Bill which will also see the introduction a code for broadcasters to ensure there is a gender balance on current affairs and music shows.

The amendments will also give the Commission, or Coimisiún na Meán, as it is to be known, the legal basis to investigate individual complaints relating to children and online bullying. Initially it was not envisioned that the Commissioner would hear individual complaints. The Commissioner’s office is designed to be self-funded from a levy applied to the industry, the Cabinet memo will say.

Health

Four voluntary hospices are set to be absorbed by the HSE under proposals from Minister Stephen Donnelly. Milford Care Centre in Limerick, Galway Hospice, Marymount Care Centre in Cork and St. Francis hospice in Dublin will be re-designated from section 39 to section 38 organisations. This means they will be funded to provide a service on behalf of the HSE and their employees will become public servants.

Any other business...

Social Protection Minister Heather Humphreys will give an update on her Roadmap for Social Inclusion. Communications Minister Eamon Ryan will bring a memo on the status of the National Broadband Plan while the National Concert Hall’s annual accounts will also be laid before Cabinet.